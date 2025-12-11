Accelerating AI on IBM Z: watsonx Assistant for Z now powered by Spyre Accelerator

As organizations adopt AI systems powered by LLMs, data privacy becomes mission critical. This is especially true for watsonx Assistant for Z, where AI agents work directly with sensitive operational data—system metrics, logs, configuration details and workflow inputs—to interpret intent and execute tasks. IBM Z environments handle customer records, financial transactions and regulated workloads that cannot risk exposure. As these AI agents become increasingly capable, ensuring that data remains protected and contained becomes even more critical.

In agentic AI systems like watsonx Assistant for Z, AI agents access and act on operational data to perform real work, from analyzing system performance to automating complex workflows. This autonomy requires an architecture that helps accelerate intelligence while data remains private, compliant and under enterprise control. IBM Z provides that foundation.

Running AI inference directly on-platform helps support data residency, built to minimize the need to move sensitive information to external servers or public clouds. With pervasive encryption, isolation capabilities, and hardware-based security built into the platform, IBM Z helps enable organizations to scale AI while supporting stringent security and governance requirements.

With the addition of the Spyre Accelerator, powered by the IBM Telum® II processor, watsonx Assistant for Z can run agentic and generative AI workloads securely where data already resides. Spyre enables high-performance, on-platform inference, accelerating insights while ensuring sensitive operational information can remain within the protection of IBM Z.