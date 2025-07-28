Verizon honored with Stevie Award for Service Excellence in partnership with IBM

28 July 2025
Verizon has been recognized with a 2025 Stevie Award for Service Excellence, celebrating its continued commitment to innovation, customer experience and operational transformation. This recognition highlights the success of Verizon’s collaboration with IBM in enhancing its international finance operations through a forward-thinking, data-driven approach.
For over a decade, Verizon and IBM have worked together to manage and evolve Verizon’s international finance operations. With delivery centers in Europe and Asia, the partnership supports a wide range of services including collections, dispute management, billing and recovery operations—serving customers across multiple regions and languages.
This long-standing collaboration has been built on shared values of accountability, innovation and continuous improvement.
To improve customer experience and delivery, Verizon transformed proactively. By leveraging IBM’s expertise in predictive analytics and agile methodologies, the teams identified key areas for improvement and implemented targeted solutions.
These included:
The result was a more responsive, efficient and customer-focused operation.
A key factor in the success of this transformation was the creation of a joint chapter between Verizon and IBM teams. This structure enabled close collaboration across geographies and functions, encouraging shared ownership of outcomes and a culture of innovation.
Workshops, brainstorming sessions, and design thinking exercises helped surface new ideas and refine existing processes. Regular reviews and governance practices ensured that progress was measured and sustained.
The Stevie Award is a testament to Verizon’s dedication to delivering high-quality service and continuously improving the customer experience. It also reflects the strength of the Verizon-IBM partnership and the shared commitment to operational excellence.
Stakeholders across the organization have acknowledged the positive impact of these efforts, noting improvements in responsiveness, issue resolution and overall service quality.
With the foundation of this transformation firmly in place, Verizon is now exploring new opportunities to build on its success. Future initiatives include the integration of advanced technologies such as generative AI and further automation to enhance decision-making and efficiency.
The recognition from the Stevie Awards serves as both a milestone and a motivator—reinforcing Verizon’s position as a leader in service excellence and its ongoing commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.