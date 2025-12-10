Use agentic AI to resolve incidents faster with IBM Instana Intelligent Incident Investigation

Modern applications—spanning distributed microservices, Kubernetes, containers and cloud-native environments—are more interconnected and dynamic than ever. With every release, config change and dependency, the blast radius of a single issue grows. Adoption of generative AI in those applications is introducing additional complexity and new failure modes that IT teams have not experienced before.

Instana already identifies the service and application components that are the probable root cause of an incident in real-time. But during an incident, engineers still spend valuable time exploring the symptoms of those components through metrics, events, logs and traces to understand why they are failing and following the impact across dependencies to understand where they cause cascading failures.

Instana’s Intelligent Incident Investigation changes this completely. By using agentic AI to comprehensively investigate, hypothesize, reason, diagnose, validate and compose a full picture of an incident automatically while you watch. Using the comprehensive investigation, an expert SRE can optimize their time by reviewing the conclusions and moving to action quickly. New SREs can learn how to investigate. Teams save investigation time and build skills while they do it.