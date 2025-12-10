Use agentic AI to resolve incidents faster with IBM Instana Intelligent Incident Investigation
Intelligent Investigation accelerates how teams diagnose and remediate IT incidents.
IBM Instana Intelligent Incident Investigation, powered by agentic AI, is now generally available. Building on the Public Preview, General Availability introduces a leap forward in investigation depth and completeness, richer remediation workflows and enhanced explainability, helping SRE, DevOps and platform teams at any skill level to resolve complex incidents faster with lower business impact.
Modern applications—spanning distributed microservices, Kubernetes, containers and cloud-native environments—are more interconnected and dynamic than ever. With every release, config change and dependency, the blast radius of a single issue grows. Adoption of generative AI in those applications is introducing additional complexity and new failure modes that IT teams have not experienced before.
Instana already identifies the service and application components that are the probable root cause of an incident in real-time. But during an incident, engineers still spend valuable time exploring the symptoms of those components through metrics, events, logs and traces to understand why they are failing and following the impact across dependencies to understand where they cause cascading failures.
Instana’s Intelligent Incident Investigation changes this completely. By using agentic AI to comprehensively investigate, hypothesize, reason, diagnose, validate and compose a full picture of an incident automatically while you watch. Using the comprehensive investigation, an expert SRE can optimize their time by reviewing the conclusions and moving to action quickly. New SREs can learn how to investigate. Teams save investigation time and build skills while they do it.
The GA release builds on the Preview by delivering new enhancements that deepen the investigation process, strengthen remediation workflows, and improve explainability across every phase of incident response.
Deeper, multi-entity investigation and reasoning
The GA version analyzes the full dependency graph, including services, infrastructure, calls, database interactions, Kubernetes events, and more, to build a complete chain of evidence. Instana traces how an incident propagated, what it impacted, and why it happened, presenting findings in clear, explainable steps.
Stronger AI-generated remediation plans
Once the investigation concludes, Instana produces fully contextualized remediation guidance, informed by the investigation results. Teams can review, refine, and run the recommended actions, or convert them into scripts for future automation.
“Actions to Scripts” for faster, governed incident remediation
Every recommended action can now be turned into a ready-to-use Bash or Ansible script, exportable to GitHub for version control, testing, or automation pipelines. This bridges the gap between understanding the problem and executing the fix, especially during high-pressure incidents.
Instant incident summarization and communication
After remediation, one click generates a complete incident summary that includes the cause, impact, investigation steps, and recovery actions, supporting clean handoffs, postmortems, stakeholder updates, and compliance reporting.
Enhanced explainability through transparent AI reasoning
During the investigation, Instana displays the AI agent’s reasoning path, allowing engineers to validate findings, explore context, and maintain full human oversight of the process. This transparency is a foundational design principle of Instana’s approach to agentic AI.
There are 4 key benefits:
Instana continues to lead the industry by combining real-time observability, full-stack context, and agentic AI-driven analysis and remediation. Instana captures 100% of traces in real-time, supports 300+ technologies, and provides streaming analytics with precise system topology, ensuring no blind spots and faster, more accurate investigations.
