Unlocking the Future of Financial Services with IBM Consulting at Think London 2024

The IBM Think event provided a unique platform for decision-makers to meet industry experts, network with peers, and stay informed on the latest advances in generative AI and hybrid cloud technologies. These technologies, once seen as speculative, are now shaping the backbone of modern banking and financial services.

IBM CEO Nicola Hodson and IBM Senior Vice President Kareem Yusuf took the stage to discuss the adoption of generative AI in business. They emphasised the need for an open, trusted technology architecture that supports a hybrid-by-design approach -enabling firms to scale AI use securely and efficiently across multiple IT environments. As they pointed out, the right combination of breakthrough technologies and deep expertise is essential to creating unique business value from AI today. This has never been more relevant in financial services, where efficiency, security, and compliance are paramount.