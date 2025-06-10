Another major highlight is the upcoming introduction of Model Gateway, a new enterprise-ready solution that provides seamless access to a wide range of leading foundation models through a governed interface, where end users don’t see the login credentials, so companies can provide access to models without sharing that information. This feature is designed to eliminate vendor lock-in by allowing organizations to integrate IBM’s Granite models alongside frontier models from Anthropic, OpenAI and more.

Model Gateway offers flexibility. It supports countless state-of-the-art models, whether hosted on watsonx.ai or in third-party environments. Model Gateway can support any model, anywhere! Enterprises can choose the best model for their needs and deploy it, thanks to opt-in mechanisms and robust access controls. This capability empowers businesses to maintain control over their AI infrastructure, enhance agility and optimize costs, all while addressing resilience and security.

By enabling the use of third-party hosted models, Model Gateway allows developers to build and deploy AI agents as services quickly and efficiently. This flexibility is especially valuable for organizations looking to scale AI initiatives without being tied to a single vendor ecosystem. Model Gateway is available for public preview starting Thursday, 12 June 2025.