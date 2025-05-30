Unlocking innovation and efficiency: The latest enhancements to IBM Cloud platform

IBM Cloud is excited to announce updates to the IBM Cloud Platform experience, specifically around onboarding, solution deployment and cost management.

A smoother onboarding experience and new highlights tab on the IBM Cloud Catalog will help you find and get started easily with core IBM Cloud products. Pre-configured infrastructure architectures with built-in security and observability accelerate solutions deployment across cloud-native, AI and HPC domains so you can stay ahead of trends. Additionally, Apptio Cloudability offers transparency and visibility to optimize your spending. These updates support innovation, operational efficiency and financial transparency which makes it easier to you to leverage the full power of IBM Cloud.