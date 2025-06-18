Unlock trustworthy AI with integrated governance and security

18 June 2025
Announcing the launch of new capabilities in Guardium AI Security, including an out-of-the-box enhanced integration with watsonx.governance, helps businesses keep their agentic AI and other generative AI systems secure and responsible at scale for trustworthy AI.
Organizations are looking to embrace AI to improve employee productivity, but they have concerns around trusting their AI and bringing their AI experiments from test to production. AI is also increasing the attack surface and creating unique threats, risks and vulnerabilities which could lead to loss of control. Organizations need to properly manage, secure and govern their AI in order to have AI systems they can trust.
According to a 2024 survey of C-suite executives from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 82% of respondents say secure and trustworthy AI is essential to the success of their business, yet only 24% of current generative AI projects are being secured. In addition, as organizations race to roll out AI agents for better business outcomes, the risks are even amplified. In fact, Gartner® predicts that “by 2028, 25% of enterprise breaches will be traced back to AI agent abuse, from both external and malicious internal actors.”1
IBM Guardium AI Security allows organizations to discover shadow AI, including AI agents, secure all AI models and use cases, get real-time protection from malicious prompts, and align teams on common set of metrics for secure and trustworthy AI.
Through a collaboration with AllTrue.ai, IBM’s new capabilities to Guardium AI Security include the ability to continuously detect new AI use cases in cloud environments, code repositories and embedded systems, ensuring full visibility and protection in an increasingly decentralized AI ecosystem. Once identified, IBM Guardium AI Security brings it into watsonx.governance, and the appropriate risk and compliance controls are applied.
Generative AI will continue to evolve, introducing both new capabilities and risks. Enterprises that invest in a robust security and governance framework now will be better positioned to adapt to these changes, and more resilient in the face of evolving regulatory landscapes.
A tightly integrated approach to AI security and governance is crucial. Security and governance teams must operate in sync with:
By embracing these integrated practices, enterprises can maximize the transformative potential of generative AI while safeguarding their data, models, and reputation. With a well-executed strategy, your organization can confidently innovate, stay ahead of compliance requirements, and build trust with stakeholders in an AI-driven future.
The out-of-the-box integration between Guardium AI Security and watsonx.governance provides a true risk and governance solution for disparate teams to look at a single set of metrics for business and security risks for Trustworthy AI.
Guardium AI Security offers a robust, enterprise grade solution to manage the security of your AI assets and bring together security and governance teams on a single set of metrics, for secure and trustworthy AI. It allows organizations to:
Guardium helps you secure your AI across its lifecycle from discovery of AI assets to assessing vulnerabilities and misconfigurations, ensuring safe usage to managing compliance. It allows you to secure the models you build locally, use on the cloud or consume, provides the ability to run automated penetration tests, scan input and output prompts with AI firewall and manage compliance across 12 frameworks.
An out-of-the-box integration with IBM watsonx.governance provides a true risk and governance solution for disparate teams to look at a single set of metrics for business and security risks. When shadow AI is detected by Guardium AI Security, it is brought into watsonx.governance, aligned with the appropriate use case, and the appropriate risk and compliance controls are applied Now your Governance and Security teams look at the same AI inventory and AI risk for Trustworthy AI.
Experience the industry’s first software that brings AI security and AI governance teams together to provide a unified view of enterprises’ risk posture.
Read more about Guardium AI Security
1 Gartner Press Release, Gartner Unveils Top Predictions for IT Organizations and Users in 2025 and Beyond, October 22, 2024.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.