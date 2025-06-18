Unlock trustworthy AI with integrated governance and security

Organizations are looking to embrace AI to improve employee productivity, but they have concerns around trusting their AI and bringing their AI experiments from test to production. AI is also increasing the attack surface and creating unique threats, risks and vulnerabilities which could lead to loss of control. Organizations need to properly manage, secure and govern their AI in order to have AI systems they can trust.

According to a 2024 survey of C-suite executives from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 82% of respondents say secure and trustworthy AI is essential to the success of their business, yet only 24% of current generative AI projects are being secured. In addition, as organizations race to roll out AI agents for better business outcomes, the risks are even amplified. In fact, Gartner® predicts that “by 2028, 25% of enterprise breaches will be traced back to AI agent abuse, from both external and malicious internal actors.”1

IBM Guardium AI Security allows organizations to discover shadow AI, including AI agents, secure all AI models and use cases, get real-time protection from malicious prompts, and align teams on common set of metrics for secure and trustworthy AI.

Through a collaboration with AllTrue.ai, IBM’s new capabilities to Guardium AI Security include the ability to continuously detect new AI use cases in cloud environments, code repositories and embedded systems, ensuring full visibility and protection in an increasingly decentralized AI ecosystem. Once identified, IBM Guardium AI Security brings it into watsonx.governance, and the appropriate risk and compliance controls are applied.