Unlock the future of AI agent orchestration with IBM Agent Connect

IBM's Agent Catalog acts as a central hub within watsonx Orchestrate, making it easy to find innovative agents from IBM and it’s wide partner ecosystem. These agents, built natively and with any external framework, tear down barriers and unlock faster time to value for both developers and end-users.

Through IBM Agent Connect, partners can easily integrate their specialized agents into the watsonx Orchestrate environment and list their agents and tools in the Agent Catalog. This allows partners to showcase agents focused on particular areas and offer pre-built integrations that boost productivity and simplify processes. This integration ensures that clients using watsonx Orchestrate can easily access and purchase partner solutions, driving mutual growth and innovation.