Unlock the future of AI agent orchestration with IBM Agent Connect

Artificial Intelligence Compute and servers IT automation

21 May 2025

Author

Ritika Gunnar

General Manager, Data and AI

IBM

As AI agents become more integrated into enterprise workflows, CEOs are broadening the scope of their partnerships and managing risk by working with partners they trust. Sixty-six percent of CEOs say their strategy is to concentrate on fewer, higher quality partnerships for the future. To truly unlock the value of enterprise automation and offer an entry point into new, high-quality partnerships that you can trust, it's critical that these diverse agents interoperate seamlessly and be easily discovered, managed, and orchestrated from a unified location.

A central hub within IBM watsonx Orchestrate 

IBM's Agent Catalog acts as a central hub within watsonx Orchestrate, making it easy to find innovative agents from IBM and it’s wide partner ecosystem. These agents, built natively and with any external framework, tear down barriers and unlock faster time to value for both developers and end-users.

Through IBM Agent Connect,  partners can easily integrate their specialized agents into the watsonx Orchestrate environment and list their agents and tools in the Agent Catalog. This allows partners to showcase agents focused on particular areas and offer pre-built integrations that boost productivity and simplify processes. This integration ensures that clients using watsonx Orchestrate can easily access and purchase partner solutions, driving mutual growth and innovation.

4 key benefits

There are four key benefits:

  1. Drive faster time to value for clients: Make it easier for watsonx Orchestrate users to discover and use a broader selection of agents built by our partners, providing faster time to value and simplified access to partner agents.
  2. Enable multi-agent orchestration: Easily connect your agents with watsonx Orchestrate so that they can work together and collaborate with other partner agents.
  3. Simplify development of agents: Reduce integration complexity with standardized protocols and specifications for agent building and agent connectivity.
  4. Access an extended go-to-market channel: Leverage IBM’s sales team and distribution channels to drive sales of partner agents with enterprise clients and utilize IBM Consulting to drive enterprise AI productivity use cases.

“The Agent Connect program has made it incredibly easy to bring our enterprise AI agents to life, says Steven Astorino, CEO of symplistic.ai. "Building on IBM watsonx Orchestrate allowed us to focus on delivering value to end users without reinventing core infrastructure.” 

Enabling partners to integrate their agents

The technology enabling partners to integrate their agents into the watsonx Orchestrate ecosystem is the IBM Agent Connect Framework, a foundational integration architecture designed to enable seamless connectivity between external agents and watsonx Orchestrate. This architecture is framework agnostic, enabling integration of agents built with any framework including LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, Copilot Studio and custom frameworks.  The Agent Connect Framework provides standardized communication using familiar chat completion-style APIs and includes support for standards like MCP for interoperability to reduce integration complexity and while enablinges multi-agent collaboration so that agents can work together with other specialized agents. Underpinning the integration architecture is  watsonx Orchestrate’s enterprise features for security, governance and scalability.

Bring your best in breed AI agents to watsonx Orchestrate. Join our partners:

Join our growing agent ecosystem

Join the growing agent ecosystem and capitalize on the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation. Build and offer your specialized agents in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, reaching a broad customer base and driving new revenue streams. Whether you build on watsonx Orchestrate or your own platform, we provide the tools and support to help you succeed.

Learn how to get started on Agent Connect

Sign up today

What's New at IBM newsletter

The latest product news from IBM

Get the biggest product and feature announcements, including recent video chats on products, and educational offerings from IBM and our training partners. See the IBM Privacy Statement.

Thank you! You are subscribed.
Learn more Get started on Agent Connect Bring your AI agents to watsonx Orchestrate