Unlock the future of AI agent orchestration with IBM Agent Connect

21 May 2025
As AI agents become more integrated into enterprise workflows, CEOs are broadening the scope of their partnerships and managing risk by working with partners they trust. Sixty-six percent of CEOs say their strategy is to concentrate on fewer, higher quality partnerships for the future. To truly unlock the value of enterprise automation and offer an entry point into new, high-quality partnerships that you can trust, it's critical that these diverse agents interoperate seamlessly and be easily discovered, managed, and orchestrated from a unified location.
IBM's Agent Catalog acts as a central hub within watsonx Orchestrate, making it easy to find innovative agents from IBM and it’s wide partner ecosystem. These agents, built natively and with any external framework, tear down barriers and unlock faster time to value for both developers and end-users.
Through IBM Agent Connect, partners can easily integrate their specialized agents into the watsonx Orchestrate environment and list their agents and tools in the Agent Catalog. This allows partners to showcase agents focused on particular areas and offer pre-built integrations that boost productivity and simplify processes. This integration ensures that clients using watsonx Orchestrate can easily access and purchase partner solutions, driving mutual growth and innovation.
There are four key benefits:
“The Agent Connect program has made it incredibly easy to bring our enterprise AI agents to life, says Steven Astorino, CEO of symplistic.ai. "Building on IBM watsonx Orchestrate allowed us to focus on delivering value to end users without reinventing core infrastructure.”
The technology enabling partners to integrate their agents into the watsonx Orchestrate ecosystem is the IBM Agent Connect Framework, a foundational integration architecture designed to enable seamless connectivity between external agents and watsonx Orchestrate. This architecture is framework agnostic, enabling integration of agents built with any framework including LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, Copilot Studio and custom frameworks. The Agent Connect Framework provides standardized communication using familiar chat completion-style APIs and includes support for standards like MCP for interoperability to reduce integration complexity and while enablinges multi-agent collaboration so that agents can work together with other specialized agents. Underpinning the integration architecture is watsonx Orchestrate’s enterprise features for security, governance and scalability.
Bring your best in breed AI agents to watsonx Orchestrate. Join our partners:
Join the growing agent ecosystem and capitalize on the exploding market for AI agents and intelligent automation. Build and offer your specialized agents in the watsonx Orchestrate Agent Catalog, reaching a broad customer base and driving new revenue streams. Whether you build on watsonx Orchestrate or your own platform, we provide the tools and support to help you succeed.
