Astronomer with IBM: Upgrade your Airflow environment with enterprise-grade scalability, security and support

Our US banking client’s standardized data scheduler was failing to meet their DataOps requirements. The client’s new cloud-centric environment and constantly changing regulatory reporting created challenges for many teams trying to meet their scheduling needs. The existing scheduler was not optimized for cloud use and lacked the flexibility to accommodate custom schedules not based on a calendar.

As a result, several teams began exploring Airflow, which provides programmatic and cloud-friendly workflow orchestration capabilities for their limited analytical and reporting use cases. However, as these workflows and pipelines began to scale across multiple projects and teams, our client experienced new issues. Airflow required manual adjustments to scale, and integrations caused security and support risks leading to concerns about overall resiliency for these critical DataOps requirements.

That’s where Astronomer with IBM comes in to help: Astronomer with IBM upgraded their Airflow environment to fit their enterprise needs around scalability, security, support and deployment resiliency.