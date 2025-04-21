Astronomer with IBM: Upgrade your Airflow environment with enterprise-grade scalability, security and support

21 April 2025
IBM recently announced our collaboration with Astronomer, enterprise-grade Apache Airflow software, to promote and scale Airflow adoption within enterprises. Airflow’s rapid expansion of use cases, including MLOps workloads and GenAI workflows, in addition to modern data ingestion and orchestration has led to more than 31 monthly downloads. Open-source Airflow is likely being used within your enterprise today by multiple teams performing analytics and business operations. Why would your enterprise move from Airflow to Astronomer with IBM? Four main reasons: scalability, security, support and deployment resiliency.
To understand this answer, we’ll discuss a recent US banking client story about moving from a legacy data scheduler to Airflow and ultimately selecting Astronomer with IBM.
Our US banking client’s standardized data scheduler was failing to meet their DataOps requirements. The client’s new cloud-centric environment and constantly changing regulatory reporting created challenges for many teams trying to meet their scheduling needs. The existing scheduler was not optimized for cloud use and lacked the flexibility to accommodate custom schedules not based on a calendar.
As a result, several teams began exploring Airflow, which provides programmatic and cloud-friendly workflow orchestration capabilities for their limited analytical and reporting use cases. However, as these workflows and pipelines began to scale across multiple projects and teams, our client experienced new issues. Airflow required manual adjustments to scale, and integrations caused security and support risks leading to concerns about overall resiliency for these critical DataOps requirements.
That’s where Astronomer with IBM comes in to help: Astronomer with IBM upgraded their Airflow environment to fit their enterprise needs around scalability, security, support and deployment resiliency.
Astronomer with IBM enhances Airflow with multiple features to support an enterprise-scale, centralized deployment that increases operational efficiency.
Some of these exclusive features include:
The client's original scheduler lacked support for cloud-first security, which restricted their ability to utilize cloud-based data assets. This led to operational inefficiencies and increased security risks as teams began to bypass these limitations.
As a result, Airflow emerged as the preferred orchestrator for more teams due to its compatibility with cloud environments. However, as the number of Airflow projects and teams grew, significant challenges arose. There was no centralized method for securely provisioning Airflow across the enterprise.
Astronomer with IBM gave them robust enterprisegrade security, with features such as:
The original scheduler used by the client lacked the visibility and range of integrations that modern data teams require to effectively manage and monitor jobs and failures. Coupled with its steep learning curve, the scheduler did not provide the resilience necessary to enhance developers’ productivity.
Airflow has shown to be a viable alternative to their previous scheduler; however, issues continue to arise because Airflow lacks the necessary support to resolve problems quickly and minimize downtime. The client opted for Astronomer in collaboration with IBM due to Astronomer’s unique features, such as:
In the end, the team’s decision to switch to Astronomer from their legacy scheduler helped them gain more visibility into their workloads and reduced execution time by 20%. Moreover, clients improve their deployment resilience with IBM’s Data Observability by Databand, for end-to-end data observability for Airflow and other pipelines.
Databand helps teams to:
Airflow's versatility, combined with Astronomer's enterprise readiness and IBM's robust data management technology, makes Astronomer with IBM the ideal choice for running Airflow at scale.
Our collaboration with Astronomer streamlines the adoption and management of Airflow, providing a seamless and supported experience for clients who want to build, deploy and scale data pipelines across multiple teams.
Download the State of Airflow Report 2025 to learn more about how enterprises use Airflow and contact your IBM representative.