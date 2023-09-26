Unleash the Power of AI: Join Think on Tour London 2023

The world is captivated by the incredible possibilities of Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence). It is reshaping industries, sparking discussions, and defining a new era of technological advancement. AI is not just a buzzword; it is already on the agenda in every boardroom and businesses in all sectors are looking to harness the potential AI.

Organisations have awakened to the potential of AI to augment capabilities and enhance work processes. We unveiled IBM’s ground-breaking AI and data platform, watsonx – which enables enterprises to scale and accelerate the impact of advanced AI with trusted data – for this reason.

Adopting AI opens a world of opportunities. It boosts productivity, fosters innovation, enhances sustainability and underpins business transformation strategies. AI is a true game-changer for numerous industries. Join the excitement and explore cutting-edge technologies including watsonx and more at our Think on Tour London event on October 10, 2023, at The Brewery.

For those who are new to Think events, you can expect many innovative and thought-provoking sessions and activations designed to pique your interest. From inspiring keynotes to tech talks and live demos, the day features engaging and informative content tailored to your business needs.

Our guest speaker for the day, Karen Carney MBE, former England Lioness, football analyst and pundit, will discuss the importance of building diverse and high-performance teams to drive growth and transformation. You will also have the chance to hear first-hand from clients including AELTC (Wimbledon), the NHS, the Police Digital Service and Vodafone. Furthermore, Think is a fantastic opportunity to network and connect with IBM global experts, ecosystem SMEs, clients and partners.

As the world remains focused on sustainability, we’ll explore how visionary business leaders are leveraging technologies like AI and automation to drive profound cultural, sustainable and economic change. The ever-evolving security landscape is also on the agenda, delving into how AI can empower CISOs and their teams to quickly detect and halt cyber-attacks. These discussions are crucial for every organisation as we steer the next wave of innovation in business and society.

This is just a glimpse of what is on offer at Think on Tour London. I hope you take this opportunity to join us and I look forward to welcoming you on October 10th.