Unify and share data across Netezza and watsonx.data for new generative AI applications

In today’s data and AI-driven world, organizations are generating vast amounts of data from various sources. The ability to extract value from AI initiatives relies heavily on the availability and quality of an enterprise’s underlying data. In order to unlock the full potential of data for AI, organizations must be able to effectively navigate their complex IT landscapes across the hybrid cloud.

At this year’s IBM Think conference in Boston, we announced the new capabilities of IBM watsonx.data, an open data lakehouse that enables enterprises to unlock value in their existing data by connecting to existing storage and analytical environments, regardless of where their data resides. It also allows them to prepare their data for AI use cases and cost-optimize workloads with multiple fit-for-purpose query engines and low-cost object storage.

From mobile banking applications to connected cars, clients rely on IBM® databases to store and analyze their most critical data across the hybrid cloud, powering applications and analytics that operate their business every single day. IBM Netezza® Performance Server is a cloud-native enterprise data warehouse designed to operationalize deep analytics, business intelligence and machine-learning (ML) workloads by making data unified, accessible and scalable, anywhere. Today, we are excited to announce the general availability of both IBM Netezza on-premises (Cloud Pak® for Data System) and IBM Netezza SaaS integrations with watsonx.data™.

Let’s explore how the integration of Netezza with watsonx.data can now help clients modernize their data management platform to drive actionable insights with other third party data and applications for generative AI.