Turn complexity into a competitive advantage with IBM Rhapsody Systems Engineering

We are thrilled to announce the new IBM® Rhapsody® Systems Engineering (Rhapsody SE), a web-based solution for systems engineering teams. This solution empowers them to deliver smarter, more complex and more competitive solutions to their end users, while turning increasing design complexities into a competitive advantage.

The inherent nature of systems, whether at the initial design phase or during subsequent upgrades, is characterized by a rapid accumulation of new capabilities outpacing the removal of obsolete ones. This process inevitably leads to an escalation in complexity over time. As systems grow more intricate, they become increasingly challenging to comprehend, leading to heightened unpredictability. As a result, new behaviors emerge, often accompanied by unintended and potentially catastrophic side effects.

However, this complexity is not without its merits. By adeptly harnessing and managing the intricacies of complex systems, organizations can develop smarter products, offer unique and differentiated solutions, and therefore improve their competitive edge in their respective market.

IBM Rhapsody Systems Engineering is based on several key technologies that allow customers to use the benefits of complexity while mitigating its associated risks. These technologies include the emerging SysML v2 systems engineering modeling language standard, modern web technologies, and integration with digital threads and other engineering domains.