TrilioVault for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) is now available in the IBM Cloud marketplace for Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.
The IBM Cloud platform is built to support your needs, whether that’s working in the public cloud only or taking advantage of a multicloud deployment model. With open source technologies like Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift and a full range of compute options, including virtual machines, containers, bare metal and serverless, you have the control and flexibility that’s required to support workloads in your hybrid environment. You can deploy cloud native apps while also ensuring workload portability.
Cloud native, containerized applications have become more mature and are now an essential part of enterprise IT deployments. Auto-deployment, scaling, portability, application consistency, data protection and management are all important areas to consider for such an environment.
Protecting workloads via cloud native tools can be complex and limited. To protect cloud workloads and data, organizations frequently resort to creating their own scripts to orchestrate the different snapshot and replication methods available within the various cloud services. These scripts can be difficult to maintain, audit and scale as your organization takes advantage of the flexibility and elasticity of the public cloud. And, if your organization has regulatory or business process requirements to create secondary copies of backups in other cloud providers or in your on-premises data center, this complexity increases dramatically.
TrilioVault for Kubernetes provides easy data protection and management, which includes Backup and Restore, Migration and Disaster Recovery. It is designed from the ground up to support the scale, performance and mobility requirements of Kubernetes container environments across any public or hybrid cloud environment.
TrilioVault for Kubernetes offers several important advantages over more traditional data protection and backup solutions:
TrilioVault for Kubernetes supports the following use cases in the IBM Cloud for Kubernetes Service and managed OpenShift users:
Backup and recovery
Disaster recovery
Migration
Test/Dev
We are at a point where cloud providers like IBM are recognized for removing the massive overhead of building and maintaining physical infrastructure. This comes with benefits, such as the ability to start small and scale your costs with your business growth, offering flexible and affordable software platforms to organizations across all industries and reducing time to market by enabling you to deploy your solutions globally at the click of a button. Now organizations can focus on implementing digital transformation.
These days, the adoption of container technologies in the application deployment domain is growing rapidly. Kubernetes comes in handy for deployments of such modern cloud native applications.
These application environments — driven by containers and orchestrated by Kubernetes in the cloud — present some unique challenges in terms of data protection needs. With the growing amount of data in Kubernetes-based applications, finding an easy data management and protection solution can be difficult.
TrilioVault for Kubernetes provides solutions for the data protection needs of container-driven and Kubernetes-orchestrated applications and deployments and is highly successful in managing business-critical workloads with application-centric backup and recovery.