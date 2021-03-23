TrilioVault for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

We are at a point where cloud providers like IBM are recognized for removing the massive overhead of building and maintaining physical infrastructure. This comes with benefits, such as the ability to start small and scale your costs with your business growth, offering flexible and affordable software platforms to organizations across all industries and reducing time to market by enabling you to deploy your solutions globally at the click of a button. Now organizations can focus on implementing digital transformation.

These days, the adoption of container technologies in the application deployment domain is growing rapidly. Kubernetes comes in handy for deployments of such modern cloud native applications.

These application environments — driven by containers and orchestrated by Kubernetes in the cloud — present some unique challenges in terms of data protection needs. With the growing amount of data in Kubernetes-based applications, finding an easy data management and protection solution can be difficult.

TrilioVault for Kubernetes provides solutions for the data protection needs of container-driven and Kubernetes-orchestrated applications and deployments and is highly successful in managing business-critical workloads with application-centric backup and recovery.