Transforming B2B supply chains with IBM Sterling Order Management

The unveiling of IBM Sterling Order Management’s enhanced B2B capabilities marks a major leap forward in helping enterprises transform fragmented supply chain operations into unified, intelligent and collaborative networks. As businesses face mounting complexity in B2B commerce, the need for autonomous, AI-driven solutions that streamline decision-making and automate execution has never been greater.

B2B enterprises often operate in highly complex environments—juggling large, contract-based orders, managing high-value accounts and coordinating inventory across multiple locations. Unlike B2C, B2B transactions involve intricate terms, long buying cycles and the need for real-time visibility into order and contract performance.

To meet these needs, IBM has announced the launch of new advanced B2B capabilities within Sterling Order Management. These enhancements are purpose-built to help businesses across industries—such as manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and automotive—seamlessly manage complex B2B workflows.