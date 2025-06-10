Transforming B2B supply chains with IBM Sterling Order Management

10 June 2025
The unveiling of IBM Sterling Order Management’s enhanced B2B capabilities marks a major leap forward in helping enterprises transform fragmented supply chain operations into unified, intelligent and collaborative networks. As businesses face mounting complexity in B2B commerce, the need for autonomous, AI-driven solutions that streamline decision-making and automate execution has never been greater.
B2B enterprises often operate in highly complex environments—juggling large, contract-based orders, managing high-value accounts and coordinating inventory across multiple locations. Unlike B2C, B2B transactions involve intricate terms, long buying cycles and the need for real-time visibility into order and contract performance.
To meet these needs, IBM has announced the launch of new advanced B2B capabilities within Sterling Order Management. These enhancements are purpose-built to help businesses across industries—such as manufacturing, wholesale, distribution, and automotive—seamlessly manage complex B2B workflows.
Maintaining a consistent view of a B2B account typically demands high-touch data analysis, making it difficult to track orders, monitor fulfillment and anticipate customer needs. Manual processes, disconnected systems and lack of automation result in delays, inefficiencies, and increased fulfillment risks. Without an intelligent, automated order management system (OMS), businesses struggle to meet customer expectations, comply with contract terms and scale their operations effectively.
Here’s how the new Sterling OMS B2B capabilities are redefining operational efficiency and customer engagement:
Sterling OMS streamlines the management of contract-based orders—those governed by pre-negotiated terms like pricing, delivery schedules and service levels. It ensures sellers can execute these orders with precision, meet contractual obligations, and build long-term, profitable relationships.
Businesses can now segment inventory based on customer profiles, sales channels or business priorities. This enables targeted allocation strategies, helping prioritize key customers, reduce stockouts and improve fulfillment speed.
Real-time insights into order status, inventory positions and fulfillment timelines empower businesses to stay in control and respond quickly to disruptions, ensuring consistent service delivery.
Sterling OMS gives account managers a customizable dashboard to monitor performance, configure workflows and connect data sources. This visibility improves day-to-day decision-making and operational efficiency.
IBM continues to co-create with its clients to ensure new features address real-world challenges. The design and development of the new B2B Account Management flow were shaped by extensive customer feedback, focusing on what matters most to the businesses using it.
From helping a global electronics company allocate inventory dynamically across regions to enabling a heavy equipment supplier to manage high-value contract orders with ease, IBM Sterling OMS B2B capabilities are already delivering measurable results.
Discover how your business can streamline B2B operations, boost contract compliance, and deliver exceptional customer experiences with IBM Sterling Order Management.