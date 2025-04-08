Transforming and simplifying the mainframe for greater productivity and efficiency with AI on IBM z17

8 April 2025
Today, IBM unveiled the IBM z17®, a next-generation mainframe powered by a robust AI infrastructure. By harnessing AI, IBM is transforming the mainframe experience, driving productivity gains for developers, operators and business users.
In a recent survey, 88% of global IT executives stated that application modernization is a crucial step in their journey, and 78% affirmed that mainframes will remain central to digital transformation. Aligned with our clients’ needs, IBM is delivering new innovations to drive even more value from their transactional processing applications through AI-driven productivity and efficiency, streamlining on-boarding of new talent, and empowering clients to achieve more for their business.
The IBM z17 and Z software provide a transaction processing platform that delivers unparalleled performance, security and reliability, infused with AI-driven insights. This integrated platform delivers a comprehensive set of AI capabilities that includes AI assistants and AI agents supporting Application Development, Application and Data Management, and Operations Management.
We’re excited to highlight some of our new software announcements for 2Q 2025 in support of z17.
Transaction processing applications are at the core of our client’s business. Our objective is to help them accelerate mainframe application modernization using generative AI and DevOps automation, boosting developer productivity and business agility. We have over 250 completed or ongoing generative AI projects with clients to help them unlock greater productivity and efficiency with IBM Z.
Overall, these announcements aim to boost developer productivity, simplify mainframe application development and drive business agility leveraging AI.
At its core, the mainframe is a secure transaction processing environment and the definitive source of an organization’s most current and valuable data. Ensuring this data is readily accessible to modern hybrid cloud and AI applications is crucial to help our clients drive new business opportunities and fuel growth.
Below is a highlight of several new enhancements designed to help clients extract even greater value from their mainframe data for AI insights:
Providing a security-rich environment for IBM Z data and applications is part of the mainframe’s DNA. The new capabilities from HashiCorp help standardize secrets management across hybrid cloud, are now available on IBM Z. In addition, IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE provides identity-based security to automatically authenticate and authorize access to secrets. With the addition of IBM Vault, clients now have a single solution for protecting critical workloads by securely managing secrets across their full enterprise technology estate.
Because of the business criticality of mainframe applications, maintaining service levels and business resiliency is paramount. Our goal is to transform and streamline operations with AI-enhanced anomaly detection, application observability and automation leveraging Open Telemetry as part of a comprehensive resilience management approach. Let me share a few of our recent innovations in operations management:
AI is fundamentally transforming and simplifying the ways users experience the mainframe to reduce complexity and help alleviate skills concerns. IBM Z Software is exploiting z17’s AI differentiation to accelerate value capture. And finally, IBM is using AI today to deliver business value around efficiency, productivity and resiliency.
The best is yet to come.
* IBM's statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM's sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code, or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.
* The IBM Spyre Accelerator is an add-on option available to clients and will be available starting in Q4 2025
1. IDC, UNTAPPED VALUE: What Every Executive Needs to Know About Unstructured Data, Aug 2023
2. Results derived from real customer data demonstrating the effectiveness of IBM's correlation and grouping algorithm. Results may vary depending on individual customer environments and specific use cases.