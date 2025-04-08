Transforming and simplifying the mainframe for greater productivity and efficiency with AI on IBM z17

Today, IBM unveiled the IBM z17®, a next-generation mainframe powered by a robust AI infrastructure. By harnessing AI, IBM is transforming the mainframe experience, driving productivity gains for developers, operators and business users.

In a recent survey, 88% of global IT executives stated that application modernization is a crucial step in their journey, and 78% affirmed that mainframes will remain central to digital transformation. Aligned with our clients’ needs, IBM is delivering new innovations to drive even more value from their transactional processing applications through AI-driven productivity and efficiency, streamlining on-boarding of new talent, and empowering clients to achieve more for their business.

The IBM z17 and Z software provide a transaction processing platform that delivers unparalleled performance, security and reliability, infused with AI-driven insights. This integrated platform delivers a comprehensive set of AI capabilities that includes AI assistants and AI agents supporting Application Development, Application and Data Management, and Operations Management.

We’re excited to highlight some of our new software announcements for 2Q 2025 in support of z17.