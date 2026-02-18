Transform business productivity with AI Agents for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

Cloud Pak for Integration AI Agents deliver operational insights through natural language queries—helping teams quickly identify issues, analyze logs, understand topology and detect anomalies across hybrid environments. By turning complex data into clear, actionable guidance, they reduce troubleshooting time, improve system health and strengthen resilience while keeping administrators fully in control.

Organizations rely on consistent, high‑performing integration across hybrid environments to maintain operational efficiency and deliver seamless digital experiences. When systems slow down—whether due to increased queue depth, reduced throughput, or rising response times—the impact on business operations can be significant. Diagnosing these issues often requires navigating complex logs, specialized tooling and deep product knowledge.

To address these challenges, IBM is making AI‑driven operational insight more accessible. Following the technology preview introduced at the end of 3Q in 2025, IBM is pleased to announce that AI Agents for IBM Cloud Pak for Integration are scheduled to be generally available on 25 March 2026, delivered through the upcoming 16.1.3 fix pack.