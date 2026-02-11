The strategic value of support on the new IBM FlashSystem

The new IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of 5600, 7600 and 9600 marks a shift from managed storage to intent‑driven infrastructure—engineered to protect, adapt and perform continuously.

With fifth‑generation FlashCore Modules and FlashSystem.ai, the platform embeds cyber resilience, operational intelligence and efficiency directly into the storage layer. But realizing that value depends on more than technology alone. It depends on how the system is supported across its lifecycle.

In today’s environment, outages, ransomware, compliance gaps and failed changes are business risks, not IT footnotes. As FlashSystem becomes more AI‑assisted and autonomous, support must evolve as well. IBM Technology Lifecycle Services applies AI and automation before incidents occur, identifying potential issues early and helping prevent outages before they escalate.