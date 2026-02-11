The strategic value of support on the new IBM FlashSystem

The new IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio marks a shift from managed storage to intent‑driven infrastructure, engineered to protect, adapt and perform continuously.
The new IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of 5600, 7600 and 9600 marks a shift from managed storage to intent‑driven infrastructure—engineered to protect, adapt and perform continuously.
With fifth‑generation FlashCore Modules and FlashSystem.ai, the platform embeds cyber resilience, operational intelligence and efficiency directly into the storage layer. But realizing that value depends on more than technology alone. It depends on how the system is supported across its lifecycle.
In today’s environment, outages, ransomware, compliance gaps and failed changes are business risks, not IT footnotes. As FlashSystem becomes more AI‑assisted and autonomous, support must evolve as well. IBM Technology Lifecycle Services applies AI and automation before incidents occur, identifying potential issues early and helping prevent outages before they escalate.
IBM Storage Expert Care Premium is the fastest path from platform capability to dependable business outcomes. Premium combines a named Storage Technical Account Manager (TAM) with enhanced incident response, IBM‑performed code loads (2×/year) and a Hardware Health Check to reduce change risk and accelerate time to stability. For environments where recovery timelines are non‑negotiable, Committed Maintenance Service Levels (CMSL) add defined response, contact and fix targets on top of Premium.
What’s new with Premium on the latest FlashSystem generation:
Storage Expert Care Premium is designed to operationalize FlashSystems Protect, Adapt, Perform values throughout the lifecycle, as described below:
The difference between “it works” and “it works when it matters most” isn’t just the platform—it’s a support strategy that’s aligned to business intent and designed in from day one.
Before incidents occur, IBM applies AI and automation to identify potential issues early and help prevent outages from escalating. Electronic Service Agent (ESA) and Call Home provide around-the-clock monitoring, automated diagnostics and intelligent routing, often resolving issues without manual case creation (across monitored requests, over nine in ten are handled through automation).1
Human expertise stays in the loop, supported by AI. With Agent Assist now broadly available across IBM infrastructure support, engineers can quickly surface relevant knowledge and prior fixes to help inform their analysis.
For FlashSystem cases, this reflects how AI is designed to assist with issue investigation and decision support—augmenting expert judgment rather than replacing it. FlashSystem.ai capabilities are accessed through Storage Insights Pro, bringing two years of observability data, AI‑powered advisories, proactive security check, and API/webhook integrations to operationalize continuous improvement.
Clients who purchase IBM FlashSystem with IBM Storage Assurance gain full system generational refreshes, non-disruptive migrations, performance and energy efficiency guarantees, and predictable pricing for up to eight years. With Expert Care Premium included, Storage Assurance removes lifecycle friction and helps organizations modernize without disruption.
IBM FlashSystem delivers the performance, efficiency and cyber resilience modern enterprises expect. IBM Expert Care Premium ensures that value shows up when it matters most—through proactive insight, structured change and AI‑augmented expertise that anticipate, adapt and protect across the lifecycle.
Learn more about IBM Infrastructure Support Expert Care Suite