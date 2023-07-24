The IBM Center for Cloud Training’s “Summer of Certification” is certifying more learners, faster

This year, our “Summer of Certification” provides a unique opportunity for streamlined certification as an IBM Cloud Professional Developer or IBM Cloud Associate Site Reliability Engineer (ASRE).

The Professional Developer curriculum has been updated and restructured to better align with IBM Cloud developer workflows. These changes have reduced the amount of training time required to approximately 15 hours, with about half as many courses as before.

We’ve also updated and restructured our ASRE certification to focus on key terms and concepts and to emphasize practical skills for success. Training time has been reduced to approximately 10 hours, and each course has been shortened to a maximum of 30 minutes.

Professional Developer and ASRE are just two of many IBM Cloud certifications available through ICCT.

Learn about the many other paths to cloud certification available.