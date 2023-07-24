The IBM Center for Cloud Training’s “Summer of Certification” is certifying more learners, faster

This summer, dive into training and certification with the IBM Center for Cloud Training (ICCT). Our “Summer of Certification” program offers a dramatically faster path to IBM Cloud certification in selected areas of study and a 50% discount on all exam fees. And as always, coursework is 100% free.
Certification through ICCT is available to anyone—including IBM customers, business partners and employees—with benefits for both cloud professionals and the organizations they work for. According to one recent study (link resides outside ibm.com), certified IT professionals report higher quality outcomes at work, faster project resolution times and sharper focus after earning certifications. What’s more, 34% of IT leaders say these professionals add $25,000 or more in value to their organizations.
This year, our “Summer of Certification” provides a unique opportunity for streamlined certification as an IBM Cloud Professional Developer or IBM Cloud Associate Site Reliability Engineer (ASRE).
The Professional Developer curriculum has been updated and restructured to better align with IBM Cloud developer workflows. These changes have reduced the amount of training time required to approximately 15 hours, with about half as many courses as before.
We’ve also updated and restructured our ASRE certification to focus on key terms and concepts and to emphasize practical skills for success. Training time has been reduced to approximately 10 hours, and each course has been shortened to a maximum of 30 minutes.
Professional Developer and ASRE are just two of many IBM Cloud certifications available through ICCT.
ICCT wants to help learners on their certification journey, so we’re reducing costs. To take advantage of our special vouchers for 50% off exam costs for any certification, register (link resides outside ibm.com) now for an online or in-person exam, using the code 50offICCT!. Act fast—the number of available vouchers is limited.
Study Jams are among the most popular forms of study support that ICCT offers. They provide a review of self-paced courses and sample exam questions to help learners prepare for the real cloud certification test. In addition to our live online sessions, ICCT makes Study Jam replays available to review whenever it’s convenient for you. ICCT has just added three new replays for the Professional Architect, SAP Specialty, and Technical Advocate learning paths:
Study Jams provide an engaging, supportive environment to prepare you for a successful certification exam experience. Explore these recent IBM Cloud Study Jam replays .
ICCT recently won a prestigious Gold Award (link resides outside ibm.com) in the 2023 International E-Learning Awards, presented by the International E-Learning Association (IELA). Judged by a panel of experts in education, the competition awards only one Gold award in each category of the competition. ICCT won in the Performance Support Experience category, receiving recognition for its extensive initiatives to support learners.
