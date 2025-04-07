The future of application resilience management: Key announcements for IBM Concert

IBM is unveiling three groundbreaking advancements within IBM Concert, designed to help organizations proactively strengthen their resilience strategy:

  • IBM Concert Resilience Posture: Delivers AI-driven insights to measure, improve, and sustain application resilience.
  • IBM Concert Workflows: Automates risk mitigation with intelligent, context-aware remediation.
  • IBM Concert for Z APAR Insights: Ensures mission-critical IBM Z environments remain secure and stable.

Together, these innovations transform resilience from a challenge into a competitive advantage.

IBM Concert Resilience Posture

Most businesses rely on data from isolated monitoring tools and manual correlation to understand resilience, leading to blind spots, slow response times and increased operational risk. Resilience today is largely based on gut-feeling, rather than a data-driven and automated approach. Without a unified resilience strategy, IT teams waste valuable time fixing issues rather than preventing them. This inefficiency not only affects uptime but also impacts operational costs and business continuity.

IBM Concert Resilience Posture redefines resilience by shifting organizations from a reactive stance to a proactive, data-driven approach that anticipates risks, automates remediation and ensures continuous application uptime.

The solution: Data-driven and AI-powered, automated resilience

IBM Concert’s Resilience Posture is a transformative AI-driven observability and remediation solution that helps organizations measure, improve and sustain resilience across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Unlike conventional approaches that rely solely on vague data and gut-feel, Concert integrates data from disparate sources, like Observability and ITSM tools, to correlate leading and lagging indicators, providing a holistic data-driven understanding of application resilience. It then applies AI, identifying critical gaps, as well as providing proactive recommendations on how to resolve issues. Further, Concert can generate end-to-end workflows to remediate key issues, enabling IT teams to anticipate risks earlier, make smarter decisions and automate remediation before disruptions occur.

Measuring resilience: IBM Concert Resilience Score

IBM Concert Resilience Posture leverages deep observability insights from tools like Instana and ITSM tools to assess critical non-functional requirements (NFRs) and generate a Resilience Score — a quantifiable measure of an application’s ability to withstand and recover from disruptions. Concert pulls over 90+ metrics from these tools to assess the NFRs.

  • Scalability: Ensures applications can meet demand without degradation.
  • Usability: Confirms applications perform optimally under varying workloads.
  • Availability: Verifies that applications remain functional and accessible to teams.
  • Recoverability: Measures how quickly applications recover from failures.
  • Observability: Provides real-time visibility into system changes.
  • Maintainability: Ensures efficient issue resolution and long-term sustainability.

The Resilience Score also measures drift away from established resilience targets. For example, a tier 1 application might require 99.999% uptime, whereas a tier 3 application may only need 99.9% of uptime. This allows enterprises to focus their resources where it matters most.

Key features and benefits of IBM Concert Resilience Posture

  • Unified data insights: Aggregates data from multiple tools for a complete, data-driven understanding of application resilience
  • Best practices framework: Based on IBM SRE and Consulting best practices, apply a consistent approach to resilience throughout your enterprise
  • Cost reduction: Eliminates the need for expensive consulting services by providing proactive recommendations.
  • Continuous assessment: Sets resilience objectives and continuously evaluates performance against established targets.
  • AI-driven automation: Reduces the skill barrier with AI-powered insights and recommended remediations through IBM Concert Workflows.

IBM Concert Workflows: AI-powered remediation for continuous resilience

Resilience isn’t just about identifying risks — it’s about fixing them before they impact business operations. With AI powered workflows, Concert can generate remediations that accelerates issue resolution and strengthens resilience. With a unified view across security, operations, and development teams, Concert ensures resilience actions are intelligent, automated and seamlessly integrated into existing workflows.

How Concert Workflows enhances resilience:

  • Automated remediation: Perform automated cross-stack, cross domain remediation actions as complex as your environment
  • Adapting to your environment: Preservice existing automation and technology investment by natively reusing existing automation assets and action blocks for 250+ vendors. Free 15-business day onboarding for unsupported vendors
  • Cross-silo integration: Connect security, operations and development teams with seamless, full-stack automation.
  • Generative AI-powered actions: Convert resilience insights into real-time, intelligent workflows to maintain application uptime.

In summary, by combining data-correlation with AI and a powerful workflow generator, Concert allows for a repeatable, and automated framework to ensure application resilience.

  • Correlate over 90 metrics from disparate tools to generate a data-driven understanding of application resilience.
  • Establish a Resilience Score, by setting resilience targets to which Concert will measure your application.
  • Concert will Identify gaps in a continuous and consistent manner.
  • Reduce the skill barrier with Concert’s AI recommendations, based on IBM SRE and Consulting best practices.
  • Remediate issues with Concert’s AI generated workflows, that provides end to end automation.

Concert for Z APAR insights: Ensuring resilience on IBM Z

For enterprises running mission-critical workloads on IBM Z, resilience must extend beyond modern cloud environments. IBM Concert seamlessly integrates across hybrid infrastructures, delivering proactive APAR tracking, risk assessment, and remediation recommendations to ensure resilience in every environment. With Concert for Z APAR insights, organizations can:

  • Automate the identification and application of APAR updates.
  • Prioritize fixes based on security impact and operational risk.
  • Reduce manual maintenance efforts, improving efficiency and reliability.

Building resilience for the future

As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable digital landscape, resilience must be more than a reactive strategy — it must be proactive, intelligent and automated.

With the launch of IBM Concert Resilience Posture, organizations gain deep, AI-driven insights to measure and strengthen application resilience. IBM Concert Workflows takes resilience a step further by transforming risk detection into automated, context-aware remediation. And for mission-critical IBM Z environments, IBM Concert for Z APAR Insights ensures security and stability with proactive risk management. Together, these innovations empower organizations to anticipate disruptions, optimize performance, and build resilience at scale — because the future belongs to those who are ready for it.

Are you ready to take control of your application resilience? Learn more about how IBM Concert can help your organization stay ahead of disruptions and drive operational excellence, and discover how you can transform resilience management with AI-powered insights and automation.

