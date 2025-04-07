The future of application resilience management: Key announcements for IBM Concert

IBM is unveiling three groundbreaking advancements within IBM Concert, designed to help organizations proactively strengthen their resilience strategy:

IBM Concert Resilience Posture : Delivers AI-driven insights to measure, improve, and sustain application resilience.

IBM Concert Workflows : Automates risk mitigation with intelligent, context-aware remediation.

IBM Concert for Z APAR Insights: Ensures mission-critical IBM Z environments remain secure and stable.

Together, these innovations transform resilience from a challenge into a competitive advantage.