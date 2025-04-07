The future of application resilience management: Key announcements for IBM Concert

9 April 2025
IBM is unveiling three groundbreaking advancements within IBM Concert, designed to help organizations proactively strengthen their resilience strategy:
Together, these innovations transform resilience from a challenge into a competitive advantage.
Most businesses rely on data from isolated monitoring tools and manual correlation to understand resilience, leading to blind spots, slow response times and increased operational risk. Resilience today is largely based on gut-feeling, rather than a data-driven and automated approach. Without a unified resilience strategy, IT teams waste valuable time fixing issues rather than preventing them. This inefficiency not only affects uptime but also impacts operational costs and business continuity.
IBM Concert Resilience Posture redefines resilience by shifting organizations from a reactive stance to a proactive, data-driven approach that anticipates risks, automates remediation and ensures continuous application uptime.
IBM Concert’s Resilience Posture is a transformative AI-driven observability and remediation solution that helps organizations measure, improve and sustain resilience across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Unlike conventional approaches that rely solely on vague data and gut-feel, Concert integrates data from disparate sources, like Observability and ITSM tools, to correlate leading and lagging indicators, providing a holistic data-driven understanding of application resilience. It then applies AI, identifying critical gaps, as well as providing proactive recommendations on how to resolve issues. Further, Concert can generate end-to-end workflows to remediate key issues, enabling IT teams to anticipate risks earlier, make smarter decisions and automate remediation before disruptions occur.
IBM Concert Resilience Posture leverages deep observability insights from tools like Instana and ITSM tools to assess critical non-functional requirements (NFRs) and generate a Resilience Score — a quantifiable measure of an application’s ability to withstand and recover from disruptions. Concert pulls over 90+ metrics from these tools to assess the NFRs.
The Resilience Score also measures drift away from established resilience targets. For example, a tier 1 application might require 99.999% uptime, whereas a tier 3 application may only need 99.9% of uptime. This allows enterprises to focus their resources where it matters most.
Resilience isn’t just about identifying risks — it’s about fixing them before they impact business operations. With AI powered workflows, Concert can generate remediations that accelerates issue resolution and strengthens resilience. With a unified view across security, operations, and development teams, Concert ensures resilience actions are intelligent, automated and seamlessly integrated into existing workflows.
In summary, by combining data-correlation with AI and a powerful workflow generator, Concert allows for a repeatable, and automated framework to ensure application resilience.
For enterprises running mission-critical workloads on IBM Z, resilience must extend beyond modern cloud environments. IBM Concert seamlessly integrates across hybrid infrastructures, delivering proactive APAR tracking, risk assessment, and remediation recommendations to ensure resilience in every environment. With Concert for Z APAR insights, organizations can:
As businesses navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable digital landscape, resilience must be more than a reactive strategy — it must be proactive, intelligent and automated.
With the launch of IBM Concert Resilience Posture, organizations gain deep, AI-driven insights to measure and strengthen application resilience. IBM Concert Workflows takes resilience a step further by transforming risk detection into automated, context-aware remediation. And for mission-critical IBM Z environments, IBM Concert for Z APAR Insights ensures security and stability with proactive risk management. Together, these innovations empower organizations to anticipate disruptions, optimize performance, and build resilience at scale — because the future belongs to those who are ready for it.
Are you ready to take control of your application resilience? Learn more about how IBM Concert can help your organization stay ahead of disruptions and drive operational excellence, and discover how you can transform resilience management with AI-powered insights and automation.