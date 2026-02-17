Strengthening IBM’s proven enterprise software for the AI era

IBM’s strategy is simple: bring AI to where enterprise work already happens.
Artificial intelligence is reshaping how enterprises unlock value from the systems and data that power their most critical operations. Across industries, organizations are looking to move beyond experimentation—using AI to detect patterns, surface insights and turn long-standing data assets into predictive, decision-support capabilities that can meaningfully improve business outcomes.
For many IBM clients, these ambitions must be realized within complex, highly regulated environments. Sensitive data, strict compliance requirements and mission-critical workloads demand an approach to AI that prioritizes security, governance and trust—without slowing innovation.
That is why IBM is introducing a broad set of AI capabilities in first quarter 2026 across many of the most widely used IBM software products. These enhancements embed agentic AI directly into the IBM platforms clients already rely on, enabling them to adopt AI confidently within their existing operational foundations.
IBM’s strategy is simple: bring AI to where enterprise work already happens. Rather than forcing customers to replatform or bolt on disconnected tools, IBM is integrating AI-driven agents natively into its most widely used software products—designed to simplify operations, accelerate insight and strengthen governance.
These agents are purpose-built to support real enterprise needs: automating repetitive tasks, improving system visibility, accelerating troubleshooting and helping teams make better decisions faster—all while maintaining enterprise-grade controls.
In Q1 2026, IBM is delivering significant new AI capabilities across a broad range of software offerings, including integration, analytics, data management, engineering, messaging and supply chain operations.
Db2 is introducing an extensive suite of AI driven agents that dramatically simplify administration, accelerate troubleshooting, and optimize performance for mission critical data workloads. Conversational capabilities such as the AskDb2 Agent and AskDb2 Research Agent enable multi step, context aware knowledge retrieval, allowing teams to surface insights and conduct technical investigations using natural language. Performance and reliability are strengthened through specialized Db2 agents:
Together, these capabilities transform Db2 into an intelligent, self-optimizing data platform that reduces administrative effort and enables enterprises to extract value from their data with unprecedented speed and efficiency.
IBM Sterling Order Management System introduces AI driven capabilities through IBM Sterling OMS Agentic Toolkit Add-On, advancing agentic commerce by strengthening fulfilment accuracy, streamlining operations, and elevating customer experience across complex omnichannel environments. Built on MCP servers to enable streamlined UCP based Agentic AI flows, the platform supports secure agent-to-agent interaction across commerce, retail and supply chain domains. The Toolkit includes Supply Chain Agents to guide practitioners toward responsible and scalable AI adoption. These include:
Together, these AI capabilities enable enterprises to operate with greater agility, accuracy and efficiency while delivering a superior end to end order experience across the agentic commerce ecosystem.
IBM Cognos Analytics introduces agentic AI capabilities that begin a new chapter in business analytics by shifting reporting from manual, human-driven workflows to intelligent, autonomous execution.
Together, these capabilities reduce operational overhead, shorten time to insight, and make trusted analytics more accessible across the organization.
IBM MQ introduces a suite of AI capabilities designed to improve operational efficiency, accelerate issue resolution, and strengthen reliability across messaging environments.
Together, these AI-driven capabilities help enterprises maintain high-performing, resilient MQ systems while reducing operational effort and risk.
Cloud Pak for Integration delivers an expanded set of AI powered operational capabilities that help make it easier for clients to manage and optimize integration workloads on Kubernetes.
Together, these capabilities bring intelligent automation, deeper insight and greater operational confidence to CP4I environments, helping enterprises maintain robust, secure and well optimized integration platforms.
IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management’s Engineering AI Hub is expanding its AI powered innovation with capabilities designed to elevate planning quality and accelerate engineering workflows at scale.
The latest addition—the Work Item compose agent—enables teams to rapidly generate clearer, more complete features, user stories and tasks, directly within the Engineering Workflow Management interface. By automating the initial drafting of work items and delivering structured, high quality starting points, the agent helps organizations improve planning accuracy, reduce time spent on repetitive authoring and maintain greater consistency across teams and projects. This capability joins the growing portfolio of agents within the Engineering AI Hub, each purpose built to streamline core engineering tasks and free expert teams to focus on creative, high value product development.
Together, these advancements strengthen IBM’s commitment to helping engineering organizations drive greater efficiency, consistency, and innovation throughout the entire product development lifecycle.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS delivers AI‑enhanced capabilities that help clients maintain smooth, reliable partner operations.
IBM Sterling B2B Integration SaaS InFlight Agent Add-on intelligently orchestrates multiple specialized agents, including the Document Query Agent, Anomaly Detection Agent, and Event Query Agent, to help deliver instant visibility and faster issue resolution. Through natural‑language search customers are able to quickly get document details, identify event failures and spot document anomalies.
The agents help accelerate root‑cause analysis, reduce operational risk, and strengthen the resilience of high‑volume B2B operations.
App Connect Enterprise introduces a powerful set of AI driven capabilities designed to simplify operations, accelerate modernization and strengthen governance across integration environments.
Together, these AI capabilities empower enterprises to run App Connect with greater intelligence, efficiency and resilience. In addition, App Connect Enterprise enables AI applications and agents to interact with enterprise systems through Model Context Protocol (MCP) tools, exposing governed connector actions through existing integration logic.
These new capabilities extend IBM’s ongoing AI investments delivered in 2025 shared below. Together, they reflect a consistent roadmap focused on making AI practical, trustworthy and impactful for enterprise use.
Cloud Pak for Business Automation introduced AI assisted decision modeling capabilities that significantly streamline the creation and governance of business rules. A Decision Assistant Agent accelerates decisions and supporting logic by automatically generating initial decision structures from policy documents.
By transforming natural language policies into actionable decision models, the agent reduces manual effort, improves consistency, and shortens the time required to operationalize complex business rules. This capability empowers business and technical teams to collaborate more effectively and focus on higher value analysis and compliance activities, strengthening the agility and accuracy of automated decision processes. Additionally, Business Automation Workflow was enhanced to allow customers to turn existing process automations into conversational experiences and bring them directly to where users work—without re-platforming or losing prior investments. Deep integration with watsonx Orchestrate enables AI agents to understand process context and business data, accelerating task completion, reducing manual effort and enabling more autonomous, self-driving workflows.
The AI Agent-powered Workplace Assistant empowers knowledge workers to instantly understand cases, prioritize tasks and complete work using natural language, boosting productivity while lowering the learning curve.
FileNet Content Manager continued its evolution with the delivery of AI-powered capabilities through Content Assistant that are designed to enhance document understanding and support more efficient access to business-critical information across high-value business processes.
The Document Compare Agent enables precise and efficient comparisons of documents like contracts, medical records, proposals and legal materials, helping organizations improve accuracy and consistency while reducing manual review effort. The Version Compare Agent supports streamlined content validation by clearly characterizing changes between document drafts, enabling faster, most confident review and approval cycles. In addition, conversational access to enterprise content is enabled through the Documents Agent and Repository Agent, which deliver relevant, context-aware responses derived directly from FileNet documents. In addition, the Tailored Summaries Agent generates concise, context-specific summaries that support faster comprehension and informed devision-making.
Together, these AI agents extend FileNet Content Manager’s role as a trusted enterprise content platform that improves productivity, reduces risk, and helps organizations unlock greater value from their enterprise information without compromising compliance and security.
In 2025, IBM Engineering Lifecycle Management introduced the IBM Engineering AI Hub, an AI-powered capabilities that improved requirements quality, accelerated understanding and strengthened coordination across engineering teams, including the requirement quality analysis agent that helps engineers improve clarity, speed team reviews and give managers visibility into trends and early risks.
The engineering assistant makes it faster for teams to find and understand requirements across global projects, the Work item synopsis agent that generates summaries of tasks, defects and features to improve communication, and the MBSE use case discovery agent to identify use cases from natural language requirements and create corresponding model elements in IBM Rhapsody, accelerating model based systems engineering.
Sterling B2B Integration SaaS delivered AI enabled capabilities that strengthened operational visibility, simplified partner onboarding, and improved early detection of disruptions across global business networks, including the Visibility Agent that provides real time insights into in flight transactions to help identify process bottlenecks, improve efficiency, and proactively prevent issues, and the Anomaly Detection Agent that adds a layer of intelligence by automatically identifying unusual patterns in transactions or network traffic, enabling customers to investigate and resolve issues before they escalate.
IBM remains committed to helping clients harness AI in ways that are secure, trusted, and strategically aligned to their business goals. The capabilities introduced this quarter are part of our ongoing innovation journey—one designed to empower organizations to modernize with confidence, unlock new operational intelligence, and achieve breakthrough outcomes. We look forward to partnering closely with our clients as they adopt these advancements and shape the future of AI driven transformation across their industries.
As these AI capabilities become available, IBM encourages clients to begin—or accelerate—their AI readiness efforts. Modernizing applications and infrastructure today can help organizations take full advantage of agent-driven automation and insight as it becomes available across IBM software platforms.
IBM provides the tools, technologies, and expertise needed to help clients move forward with confidence—aligning AI adoption with business goals, compliance requirements and long-term architectural strategies.