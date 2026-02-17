Strengthening IBM’s proven enterprise software for the AI era

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how enterprises unlock value from the systems and data that power their most critical operations. Across industries, organizations are looking to move beyond experimentation—using AI to detect patterns, surface insights and turn long-standing data assets into predictive, decision-support capabilities that can meaningfully improve business outcomes.

For many IBM clients, these ambitions must be realized within complex, highly regulated environments. Sensitive data, strict compliance requirements and mission-critical workloads demand an approach to AI that prioritizes security, governance and trust—without slowing innovation.

That is why IBM is introducing a broad set of AI capabilities in first quarter 2026 across many of the most widely used IBM software products. These enhancements embed agentic AI directly into the IBM platforms clients already rely on, enabling them to adopt AI confidently within their existing operational foundations.