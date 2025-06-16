Streamline integration with IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

16 June 2025

Author

Raghuram Tadipatri

Vice President, Product - Application Integration Software

IBM

Enterprises today face increasing amounts of IT complexity, coupled with ever-growing sprawl from Kafka and APIs, making it challenging to maintain the agility and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s AI-driven world. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, which is now generally available, can help.

Key benefits of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration unifies the integration experience with AI at the core to help you solve modern-day integration challenges while leveraging your existing Integration investment. It consolidates application integration, Application Programing Interfaces (APIs), events, data, files, and business-to-business (B2B) processes into one unified environment to help provide:

  • Seamless connectivity and full visibility and governance across hybrid and multicloud environments with a single control plane.
  • Increased productivity with agentic, AI-powered integration that streamlines workflows, enhances productivity, and improves decision-making, without excessive coding.
  • Unlocked flexibility and agility to respond to evolving customer demands and market shifts without the burden of complex manual intervention, with a flexible set of dynamic, reusable APIs and events.

A new era of unified AI

In the month since we first announced webMethods Hybrid Integration at Think 2025, ushering in a new era in unified, AI-powered hybrid integration, the response has been stellar:

  •  “To address integration between systems, IBM is introducing webMethods Hybrid Integration. The software allows users to manage application programming interfaces (APIs), file transfers, and other connections between software and cloud environments.” — CNBC TV18
  • “To address the complexity of enterprise landscapes, IBM introduced webMethods Hybrid Integration. ‘Integration remains one of the most difficult problems in enterprise IT,’ [IBM CEO Arvind] Krishna noted. ‘By using agent-driven integration, we can dramatically cut the time and complexity of those efforts.’” — SiliconAngle
  • “IBM also introduced webMethods Hybrid Integration, a solution designed to help enterprises integrate AI into their business operations with agent-driven automation. According to IBM, this makes it easier to manage ‘"integrations across apps, APIs, B2B partners, events, gateways, and file transfers in hybrid cloud environments.”’ZDNet
  • “Better integration, better computing capabilities, better communication capabilities, all of those will play a role, because right now we are living on not exactly, but essentially, let's call it a slightly evolved system that was built in the 1970s.” – Arvind Krishna, IBM CEO, Bloomberg-TV
  • “These integration capabilities complement IBM’s automation portfolio, which encompasses application development, infrastructure automation and technology business management.”Technology Magazine
  • “We used to have B2B somewhere, API somewhere else, MFT somewhere else. Now I see everything under one umbrella, which makes it easy to maintain and manage.” —Mahalingappa Maruti Rolli, Regal Rexnord, preview participant
  • "I previewed the IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration June release, which was just announced at IBM’s THINK Conference. if I can sum it up into two words: It's AWESOME !"  — Wayne Leishman, Co Enterprise, preview participant

Watch an overview of IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration:

Explore webMethods Hybrid Integration today

We invite you and your teams to experience webMethods Hybrid Integration today. 

Schedule a live demo

Request a 30-day trial

Read more about IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

 

