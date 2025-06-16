Streamline integration with IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration

16 June 2025
Enterprises today face increasing amounts of IT complexity, coupled with ever-growing sprawl from Kafka and APIs, making it challenging to maintain the agility and flexibility they need to succeed in today’s AI-driven world. IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration, which is now generally available, can help.
IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration unifies the integration experience with AI at the core to help you solve modern-day integration challenges while leveraging your existing Integration investment. It consolidates application integration, Application Programing Interfaces (APIs), events, data, files, and business-to-business (B2B) processes into one unified environment to help provide:
In the month since we first announced webMethods Hybrid Integration at Think 2025, ushering in a new era in unified, AI-powered hybrid integration, the response has been stellar:
