Start building AI Agents on watsonx.ai with Agent Lab

7 February 2025
We’re excited to launch the beta release of Agent Lab, a low-code tool for building and deploying agents on watsonx.ai. This intuitive, low-code tool allows developers to configure agent behavior, create and connect tools, and debug interactions without writing code.
An artificial intelligence (AI) agent refers to a system or program that is capable of autonomously performing tasks on behalf of a user or another system by designing its workflow and utilizing available tools. These agents can be deployed in various applications to solve complex tasks in various enterprise contexts from software design and IT automation to code-generation tools and conversational assistants. They use the advanced natural language processing techniques of large language models (LLMs) to comprehend and respond to user inputs step-by-step and determine when to call on external tools.
Here are the core capabilities of Agent Lab:
To build and deploy your first agent on watsonx.ai, sign up for a free trial then follow the instructions below:
1. Navigate to Agent Lab in your watsonx.ai environment
2. Choose a framework that matches your use case requirements
Beta release is limited to the Langraph framework
3. Select an architecture to define agent behavior
Beta release is limited to the ReAct architecture
4. Set agent instructions using clear, natural language
5. Add required tools from the pre-built library or create a custom tool
6. Test the behavior of the agent in the development environment
7. Deploy to production
The first time you deploy an agent you will need to create an API key and deployment space.
8. Access the generated endpoint of your deployed agent
Agents deployed on watsonx.ai can be integrated into third-party applications or watsonx Orchestrate.
Need to develop agents with code? Learn more about our build and deploy Langraph template.
Have a question? Explore the Developer Hub or join our Discord community.