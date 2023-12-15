SPSS Modeler 18.5, SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services 8.5 and SPSS Analytic Server 3.5 now generally available

IBM® SPSS® Modeler is a robust data science software tailored for professional analysts and data scientists, capable of catering to both line-of-business predictive analysis and enterprise-scale implementation.

To enhance its functionality comprehensively, SPSS Modeler 18.5 is supported by two complementary products: IBM® SPSS® Collaboration and Deployment Services 8.5, which provides automation, deployment and a collaborative foundation for SPSS Modeler, and IBM® SPSS® Analytic Server 3.5, designed to facilitate the usage of big data environments with SPSS Modeler.