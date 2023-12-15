SPSS Modeler 18.5, SPSS Collaboration and Deployment Services 8.5 and SPSS Analytic Server 3.5 now generally available

IBM® SPSS® Modeler is a robust data science software tailored for professional analysts and data scientists, capable of catering to both line-of-business predictive analysis and enterprise-scale implementation.
To enhance its functionality comprehensively, SPSS Modeler 18.5 is supported by two complementary products: IBM® SPSS® Collaboration and Deployment Services 8.5, which provides automation, deployment and a collaborative foundation for SPSS Modeler, and IBM® SPSS® Analytic Server 3.5, designed to facilitate the usage of big data environments with SPSS Modeler.
• Upgraded to Python 3.10, R 4.2 and Spark 3.4
• Introduced the extension output node for Python, featuring a graph output tab similar to R
• Added support for database functions, including date_add_* and time_add_* in the expression builder with SQL pushback compatibility
• Extended compatibility to include Apple M1, macOS Monterey 12.5 and Suse Linux® Enterprise 15
• Implemented Apple Mac notarization for security
• Upgraded international components for unicode (ICU) to icu4c
• Enabled the use of Microsoft Azure storage service from Modeler Client
• Upgraded to the latest version of IBM Plex®
• Updated keyless license files and installer
• Implemented various security fixes
• Introduced Kerberos support for communication between Modeler Server and Analytic Server
• Upgraded IBM® WebSphere® Liberty and JDBC versions
• Added support for IBM Spectrum® Scale and Ubuntu 20.04
• Ensured compatibility with the latest Cloudera data platform
• Enabled to access SQL databases hosted in the cloud
• Improved analytic data view performance by optimizing redundant SQL executions
• Added support for Red Hat® 9 and Windows Server 2022
Learn more about the SPSS Modeler 18.5 release and download a free trial