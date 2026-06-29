Simplifying hybrid integration management and operations with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a comprehensive set of software integration tools delivered as part of a single platform offering a complete and unified experience. With this tool set, you can connect your applications, data, systems and services across cloud or on-premises environments, as part of a resilient, scalable and secure deployment running on Red Hat OpenShift.

Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2 is a Long-Term Support release that delivers enhanced capabilities to simplify hybrid integration management and operations. It provides customers with greater visibility into deployed integrations, AI-powered assistance and new integration features while offering up to six years of support.