Simplifying hybrid integration management and operations with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2

Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2 helps organizations simplify hybrid integration operations by bringing greater visibility, control and intelligence to increasingly distributed environments.
IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a comprehensive set of software integration tools delivered as part of a single platform offering a complete and unified experience. With this tool set, you can connect your applications, data, systems and services across cloud or on-premises environments, as part of a resilient, scalable and secure deployment running on Red Hat OpenShift.
Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2 is a Long-Term Support release that delivers enhanced capabilities to simplify hybrid integration management and operations. It provides customers with greater visibility into deployed integrations, AI-powered assistance and new integration features while offering up to six years of support.
Customers who deploy IBM App Connect on VMs can now view and manage all their deployed instances across both VMs and OpenShift clusters from a single Platform UI window.
For organizations with a mix of environments, this delivers immediate value: centralized visibility, simplified day-to-day management and faster troubleshooting without requiring changes to existing VM-based integrations. Customers can also deploy just the Platform UI into OpenShift to gain this capability while they continue their modernization journey, even if their integrations remain on VMs for now.
Building on the earlier technical preview, Agentic AI capabilities are now generally available in 16.2.
Platform UI users can ask questions in natural language to understand the status of their Cloud Pak for Integration environment, identify issues and get suggestions on how to resolve problems quickly and simply. Deployment of the Agents is optional. If deployed, they require CP4I entitlement plus connection to IBM watsonx.ai SaaS. For licensing purposes, five Platform UI instances with Agent capabilities deployed within a cluster consume one Cloud Pak for Integration VPC entitlement. Users remain fully in control and retain responsibility for acting on the output of these AI capabilities.
New end-to-end monitoring and tracing capabilities (previously available only in the IBM webMethods Hybrid Integration Control Plane SaaS offering) are now included. This feature allows tracking of individual transactions as they flow through multiple integration instances (IBM MQ, App Connect and API Connect), making it easier to debug issues and resolve complex system problems.
IBM API Connect 12.1, now included in Cloud Pak for Integration, supports Federated API Management, allowing multiple different API gateways—including the new IBM DataPower Nano Gateway and 3rd party API gateways—to be deployed across different environments as part of a single API Connect solution. This provides increased flexibility for API management solutions that span cloud and on-premises systems.
Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2 follows a modified Support Cycle-2 lifecycle, providing 2.5 years of base support, 1 year of extended support with new fixes and 2.5 years of extended support without new fixes, delivering a total of six years of support. This release will replace the current 16.1 Long Term Support release, which remains in base support until the end of 2026. Customers can choose this Long-Term Support release or take advantage of more frequent functional enhancements delivered through modification releases between the Long-Term Support releases.
Together, these enhancements help organizations reduce operational complexity, improve resilience and modernize integration environments with greater confidence and flexibility.
Whether managing integrations across containers and virtual machines, troubleshooting complex transaction flows or governing APIs across multiple gateways, IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2 enables teams to operate more efficiently, modernize at their own pace and maintain resilience at enterprise scale.
To explore Unified Management, the new Agentic AI capabilities and the other enhancements in Cloud Pak for Integration 16.2, book a live demo with our SMEs or watch an interactive demo.
We look forward to helping you simplify and scale your integration operations with this powerful new release.