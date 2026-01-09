Simplifying and scaling integration operations with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3

Create, update, and delete support for Unified Management clusters in the hub enables end-to-end management across the full lifecycle. Unified Management was added as a feature in Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.2 and allows visibility and management of deployed integration instances across multiple OpenShift clusters from a single platform UI window.

The initial release allowed clients to click on remote integration instances to enable updates and management of those instances. With Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3, local and remote instances in the platform UI can be managed directly from a single UI window. New instances can be created, updated and deleted seamlessly, saving time and reducing complexity of operations.

Available for use with both Unified Management and for individual platform UIs, a Status Summary Banner is provided to offer a simple overview of the number of deployed integration instances and their status.