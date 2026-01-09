Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Simplifying and scaling integration operations with IBM Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3

Unified Management enhancements enable direct integration updates across any OpenShift cluster, while Agents improve operational health and troubleshooting, along with expanded Federal support.

Published 09 January 2026
By Leif Davidsen

IBM Cloud Pak for Integration is a comprehensive set of software integration tools within a single, unified experience.

With this tool set, you can connect your applications, data, systems and services across cloud or on-premises environments, as part of managed, scalable and secure deployments on Red Hat OpenShift. You can install Cloud Pak for Integration alongside other IBM Cloud Paks to help you quickly build and modernize applications across any cloud or IT infrastructure.

4 key enhancements in Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3

Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3 is a modification level update which adds the following 4 key capabilities:

1. Create, update and delete support for Unified Management clusters

Create, update, and delete support for Unified Management clusters in the hub enables end-to-end management across the full lifecycle. Unified Management was added as a feature in Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.2 and allows visibility and management of deployed integration instances across multiple OpenShift clusters from a single platform UI window.

The initial release allowed clients to click on remote integration instances to enable updates and management of those instances. With Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3, local and remote instances in the platform UI can be managed directly from a single UI window. New instances can be created, updated and deleted seamlessly, saving time and reducing complexity of operations.

Available for use with both Unified Management and for individual platform UIs, a Status Summary Banner is provided to offer a simple overview of the number of deployed integration instances and their status.

2. Cloud Pak for Integration Platform UI compliance with Federal Standards

This includes Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) and Federal Information Security Modernization Act of 2014 (FISMA) support, audit and accessibility compliance and IPv6. Complying with these standards can be essential for some United States government and federal bodies. 

In addition, many of these features will be beneficial updates for any organization. This complies with U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology Secure Software Development Framework.

3. Red Hat OpenShift 4.19 and 4.20 support

Cloud Pak for Integration plans to support new versions of OpenShift within 30 days of their release.

Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3 includes support for Red Hat OpenShift 4.19 and 4.20. Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 includes Kubernetes 1.33 which delivers support for ‘in-place pod vertical scaling’. This feature may deliver benefits for clients using Cloud Pak for Integration deployments especially with IBM App Connect Enterprise.

4. Cloud Pak for Integration AI Agents tech preview

Currently available as an IBM Technology preview, Cloud Pak for Integration 16.1.3 has AI Agents available to be deployed. These AI agents are designed to help clients use natural language to discover what is happening in the environment and how to fix issues. The Technology preview will be available until 31 March 2026.

Join the Agent early access program to experience hands-on use in your environment or IBM sandbox.

3 key business values delivered with 16.1.3

These enhancements help organizations streamline integration operations, improve decision-making with AI-powered insights and confidently operate across hybrid and regulated environments.

  1. With Unified Management, organizations gain end-to-end visibility across all integrations and deployment locations, simplifying operations and reducing the need to navigate multiple systems.
  2. With Agents, team gain access to pre-trained agentic AI capabilities with IBM’s deep expertise in CP4I and OpenShift, delivering operational insights without setup or retraining. The Agent use is also transparent and accountable: clearly showing what’s being analyzed and why, enabling trust, auditability and confident decision-making.
  3. With federal compliance built in, CP4I helps organizations securely connect data and systems while meeting strict regulatory requirements. It enhances accessibility, strengthens audit tracking and supports modern architectures such as IPv6, giving teams the confidence to operate effectively in regulated industries.

Explore Unified Management and the AI Agents today

Experience IBM Cloud Pak for Integration with our SMEs to explore how Unified Management and Agents help enterprises overcome complexity and accelerate automation and AI initiatives. You can also see how Unified Management manages all integrations from a single pane of glass.

