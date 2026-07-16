Simplify policy adoption in Terraform with pre-written Sentinel policies for AWS

Sentinel is an embeddable policy as code framework that provides logic-based policy enforcement over infrastructure configurations in HashiCorp Terraform and other HashiCorp product configurations. This approach lets organizations treat policies like application code, meaning the code can be version controlled, audited, tested and understood by stakeholders across the organization.

Sentinel policies help organizations control what Terraform users are allowed to do, ensuring that certain thresholds for infrastructure provisioning are not exceeded and blocking insecure or non-compliant configurations.

While Sentinel can be used as a powerful tool to ensure cloud governance at scale, we understand that adopting policy as code workflows may be a daunting and time-consuming process. This is especially true for organizations that lack the resources and expertise to write policies from scratch. Starting from the ground up can lead to significant delays in the development and implementation of policies, and increase the risk of human error and misconfigurations.