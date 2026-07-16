Simplify policy adoption in Terraform with pre-written Sentinel policies for AWS

The pre-written policy library co-developed by HashiCorp and AWS aims to reduce the barrier of adoption for policy as code infrastructure workflows.
The pre-written Sentinel policy sets for AWS is now generally available and ready for use in the Terraform registry. Written specifically to help organizations comply with industry standards, they lower the barrier of adoption for infrastructure policy enforcement.
With this release, we aim to provide a turnkey solution to complex governance challenges and empower organizations to move faster without trade-offs between speed and security. This joint effort highlights the unique value of pairing AWS’s cloud infrastructure with HashiCorp’s automation and security capabilities.
Sentinel is an embeddable policy as code framework that provides logic-based policy enforcement over infrastructure configurations in HashiCorp Terraform and other HashiCorp product configurations. This approach lets organizations treat policies like application code, meaning the code can be version controlled, audited, tested and understood by stakeholders across the organization.
Sentinel policies help organizations control what Terraform users are allowed to do, ensuring that certain thresholds for infrastructure provisioning are not exceeded and blocking insecure or non-compliant configurations.
While Sentinel can be used as a powerful tool to ensure cloud governance at scale, we understand that adopting policy as code workflows may be a daunting and time-consuming process. This is especially true for organizations that lack the resources and expertise to write policies from scratch. Starting from the ground up can lead to significant delays in the development and implementation of policies, and increase the risk of human error and misconfigurations.
To address these challenges, HashiCorp and AWS co-developed a library of pre-written policies that cover a wide range of use cases, including security, compliance and operational efficiency. These policies have been written by experts with years of experience in the industry, and have been tested and validated to ensure their reliability and efficiency. The policies are also customizable, allowing organizations to quickly adjust them to meet their specific needs.
These policies are written specifically for AWS services in compliance with the Center for Internet Security (CIS). CIS is a non-profit organization that provides prescriptive configuration recommendations that represent the consensus-based effort of cybersecurity globally. Our pre-written policy sets help with CIS AWS Foundation Benchmarks v1.2, v1.4 and v3.0, with supported services including:
Users can now discover the policies via the Terraform Registry policy library or the CIS policies Github repo. With Sentinel’s native integration, users can quickly deploy the policy sets into their HCP Terraform organizations. You can also use the Terraform module for onboarding CIS policy sets.
For guidance on how to run pre-written Sentinel policy sets, visit our documentation on the topic.
Try HCP Terraform out for free and see the benefits of policy as code workflows in action. For more information on Sentinel language and specifications, to see the steps for running these pre-written policies or if you would like to engage with the community to discuss information related to Sentinel use cases and best practices, see below.
Don’t forget to link your HCP Terraform and HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) accounts for a seamless sign-in experience.
See Sentinel documentation page
Explore pre-written Sentinel policies