ServiceNow and IBM revolutionize talent development with AI

Generative AI is fundamentally changing the world of work by redefining the skills and jobs needed for the future. In fact, recent research from ServiceNow and Pearson found that an additional 1.76 million tech workers will be needed by 2028 in the US alone.

However, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value, less than half of CEOs surveyed (44%) have assessed the potential impact of generative AI on their workforces.

To help customers develop and upskill their workforces to meet the demands of a rapidly changing talent market, IBM Consulting® is announcing a new services solution in collaboration with ServiceNow.

As part of the IBM Skills Transformation offering, the new solution combines IBM’s HR and talent transformation consulting expertise with the IBM Talent Frameworks skills taxonomy data to identify critical industry- and role-specific skills. This solution can accelerate the launch and adoption of the ServiceNow® Talent Development solution, which helps customers create more agile, adaptable and skill-centric workforces.