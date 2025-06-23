IBM Guardium and IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services are teaming up to help businesses secure and scale their use of agentic AI and other generative AI systems.

To help clients scale AI responsibly, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services is introducing a new set of services, IBM Security for AI Transformation Services, that brings together data security platforms, like IBM Guardium AI Security, with deep AI technology and domain consulting. The new services will support organizations through their AI transformation journey: from discovering AI deployments and potential vulnerabilities, to implementing secure-by-design practices across AI layers, to governance guidance for a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

AI’s transformative power comes with a new class of threats. According to a 2025 report from Gartner, by 2027, over 40% of AI-related data breaches will stem from improper genAI use—especially across national borders, where data localization laws may be violated. Despite this, only 24% of genAI projects today include a cybersecurity component.

To address these challenges, IBM has extended its decades of data security expertise into the AI domain with Guardium AI Security.