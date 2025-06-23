Protecting the future of AI: IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Guardium AI Security

23 June 2025

Authors

Dinesh Nagarajan

Global Partner - Cybersecurity

IBM Consulting

Vishal Kamat

Vice President, Data Security

IBM

IBM Guardium and IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services are teaming up to help businesses secure and scale their use of agentic AI and other generative AI systems.

To help clients scale AI responsibly, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services is introducing a new set of services, IBM Security for AI Transformation Services, that brings together data security platforms, like IBM Guardium AI Security, with deep AI technology and domain consulting. The new services will support organizations through their AI transformation journey: from discovering AI deployments and potential vulnerabilities, to implementing secure-by-design practices across AI layers, to governance guidance for a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.

AI’s transformative power comes with a new class of threats. According to a 2025 report from Gartner, by 2027, over 40% of AI-related data breaches will stem from improper genAI use—especially across national borders, where data localization laws may be violated. Despite this, only 24% of genAI projects today include a cybersecurity component.

To address these challenges, IBM has extended its decades of data security expertise into the AI domain with Guardium AI Security.

Key benefits to unlocking trustworthy AI 

This new/improved innovative platform empowers organizations to:

  1. Gain visibility into AI use cases: Discover both known and unknown AI assets and agents, maintain a centralized AI inventory and support compliance requirements.
  2. Gain confidence in the security posture: Identify vulnerabilities across interactions among models, data and applications, harden AI deployments to mitigate risk and perform AI penetration testing to improve model security.
  3. Protect  your prompts (input and output): Detect malicious input prompts; , block sensitive data from being sent to your models, monitor and limit unintended data exposure via model output responses and apply tailored policies.
  4. Support regulatory compliance with watsonx.governance integration: Assist with meeting regulatory requirements and limit fines, align with assessment frameworks and security standards and prioritize remediation based on automated risk scoring.

Guardium AI Security supports regulatory compliance with frameworks like the EU AI Act, NIST, ISO 42001 and more—helping organizations stay ahead of evolving global standards.

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity services: A trustworthy AI Security partner

Technology alone cannot bridge this security gap. A trusted partner is essential to effectively design, implement and manage a comprehensive AI security strategy. IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services offer end-to-end AI security services, including:

  1. Security and governance strategy: Assess existing AI applications and recommend risk mitigation strategies based on established AI security frameworks like NIST and OWASP.
  2. Security posture management: Discover, assess, and manage the risks of Shadow AI in public cloud environments. Establish a capability to govern the security risks of Agentic AI applications, AI agents and AI integrations across the enterprise.
  3. Secure integration and run services: services towards security design, build and implementation of Agentic AI, AI Agents business applications leveraging the IBM ML SecOps framework. Establish an enterprise secure by design methodology for enforce security across the lifecycle of AI applications design and build.
  4. Security testing services: Pentest AI applications and infrastructure, scenario-based testing for Agentic AI applications using IBM’s unique AI and Agentic AI security framework

A unified approach to AI security

According to a 2023 KPMG survey, 77% of executives believe that generative AI will have the largest impact on society in the next three to five years , more than any other emerging technology. Yet, as adoption accelerates, so do the risks.

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services  and Guardium AI Security together offer a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for helping to secure AI implementations. IBM Consulting brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, guiding organizations through the entire AI lifecycle—from strategy and posture management to secure integration and testing.

Guardium AI Security complements this by providing robust tools for AI visibility, risk detection, and control, including the identification of shadow AI.

This joint offering helps organizations adopt AI securely, supports compliance with global standards, and mitigates emerging threats across their AI landscape.

Redefining what it means to adopt AI

IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise, with widely recognized leadership in cybersecurity services. With this joint offering, IBM is redefining what it means to adopt AI securely, responsibly and at scale.

Embrace the AI transformation with confidence. Partner with IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Guardium AI Security to secure your AI future—today. Register for the live webinar, Unlock Trustworthy AI with Integrated Governance and Security on 25 June 2025 at 11am ET.

