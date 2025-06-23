23 June 2025
IBM Guardium and IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services are teaming up to help businesses secure and scale their use of agentic AI and other generative AI systems.
To help clients scale AI responsibly, IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services is introducing a new set of services, IBM Security for AI Transformation Services, that brings together data security platforms, like IBM Guardium AI Security, with deep AI technology and domain consulting. The new services will support organizations through their AI transformation journey: from discovering AI deployments and potential vulnerabilities, to implementing secure-by-design practices across AI layers, to governance guidance for a constantly evolving regulatory landscape.
AI’s transformative power comes with a new class of threats. According to a 2025 report from Gartner, by 2027, over 40% of AI-related data breaches will stem from improper genAI use—especially across national borders, where data localization laws may be violated. Despite this, only 24% of genAI projects today include a cybersecurity component.
To address these challenges, IBM has extended its decades of data security expertise into the AI domain with Guardium AI Security.
This innovative platform empowers organizations to:
Guardium AI Security supports regulatory compliance with frameworks like the EU AI Act, NIST, ISO 42001 and more—helping organizations stay ahead of evolving global standards.
Technology alone cannot bridge this security gap. A trusted partner is essential to effectively design, implement and manage a comprehensive AI security strategy. IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services offer end-to-end AI security services, including:
According to a 2023 KPMG survey, 77% of executives believe that generative AI will have the largest impact on society in the next three to five years , more than any other emerging technology. Yet, as adoption accelerates, so do the risks.
IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services and Guardium AI Security together offer a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for helping to secure AI implementations. IBM Consulting brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, guiding organizations through the entire AI lifecycle—from strategy and posture management to secure integration and testing.
Guardium AI Security complements this by providing robust tools for AI visibility, risk detection, and control, including the identification of shadow AI.
This joint offering helps organizations adopt AI securely, supports compliance with global standards, and mitigates emerging threats across their AI landscape.
IBM is a leading provider of global hybrid cloud and AI, and consulting expertise, with widely recognized leadership in cybersecurity services. With this joint offering, IBM is redefining what it means to adopt AI securely, responsibly and at scale.
