Yubico, Auth0 and IBM form new partnership to secure agentic applications

Across industries, organizations are entering a new era of productivity powered by AI agents, where systems can analyze data, execute workflows and make decisions at unprecedented speed. From financial operations to software development and enterprise knowledge management, AI is becoming a digital workforce that can operate alongside humans.

With this new capability comes an important question for leaders across technology, finance and risk: How do we ensure automation moves at machine speed without compromising trust, governance or accountability?

The answer lies in a new model of “Human-in-the-Loop” authorization—one that allows AI to act autonomously in most cases, but requires cryptographically verified human approval when the stakes are high. Yubico, Auth0 and IBM have formed a powerful partnership to secure agentic applications to harness the power of AI while ensuring trust and governance.