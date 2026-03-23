Yubico, Auth0 and IBM form new partnership to secure agentic applications

An industry-first model that governs high-risk AI actions.
Across industries, organizations are entering a new era of productivity powered by AI agents, where systems can analyze data, execute workflows and make decisions at unprecedented speed. From financial operations to software development and enterprise knowledge management, AI is becoming a digital workforce that can operate alongside humans.
With this new capability comes an important question for leaders across technology, finance and risk: How do we ensure automation moves at machine speed without compromising trust, governance or accountability?
The answer lies in a new model of “Human-in-the-Loop” authorization—one that allows AI to act autonomously in most cases, but requires cryptographically verified human approval when the stakes are high. Yubico, Auth0 and IBM have formed a powerful partnership to secure agentic applications to harness the power of AI while ensuring trust and governance.
AI agents are becoming what security leaders call “digital workers.” They operate with legitimate credentials, interact with sensitive systems and increasingly have the authority to execute real actions. No longer limited to answering questions, AI agents take actions across enterprise systems:
These capabilities promise dramatic improvements in speed, productivity and decision-making, but they also raise a fundamental governance question: How do organizations prove that the right human intervened or authorized critical decisions made by AI?
The cyber threat landscape showcases the growing security pressure facing organizations adopting AI-driven workflows:
As automation accelerates, these threats expose a dangerous possibility that an AI agent operating with valid credentials could execute high-risk actions at machine speed, without meaningful human oversight. There are a few important implications this brings:
Traditional identity systems were never designed for this model because they assume a simple flow: Human authenticates and authorizes → system grants access → action occurs. But when AI agents act autonomously, the identity layer must answer a more complex question: Who authorized the action and can we prove it?
“AI agents are set to revolutionize enterprise productivity, but the very benefits of AI agents can also present a challenge,” wrote Ritika Gunnar, General Manager, Data and AI at IBM in June 2025. “When these autonomous systems aren’t properly governed or secured, they can carry steep consequences.”
The solution is not to slow down AI nor require humans to approve every action. Instead, organizations must identify specific categories of actions where human authorization is required. For example:
In these cases, human authorization becomes a structural control—not a workflow preference. And it must be enforced cryptographically, not simply recorded in logs after the fact.
This is where the collaboration between IBM, Auth0 and Yubico establishes a powerful model for governing agentic AI systems. Together, these companies created a workflow that combines AI speed with human accountability. This capability unlocks countless new enterprise use cases and frees up a wide range of personas who can achieve higher levels of productivity and efficiency without undermining the integrity of a process and outcome.
IBM’s watsonx.ai agents analyze data, reason through tasks, and propose actions within enterprise workflows. Each action flows through a policy-driven consent engine that evaluates whether additional authorization is required. For routine operations, the AI proceeds automatically and for high-risk actions, the system escalates.
When escalation occurs, Auth0’s identity orchestration layer initiates a secure approval flow using the Client-Initiated Backchannel Authentication (CIBA) standard. This process sends a secure, out-of-band request directly to the authorized human decision maker. The request includes rich authorization details, such as “Approve $500,000 transfer to Vendor X.” The decision maker can review the request and approve or reject the action.
For the high-value, high-risk or high assurance actions, authorizations would require a trusted and authenticated human to authorize a workflow using a hardware-backed root of trust—the YubiKey. The authorized user must physically tap the key, creating cryptographic proof of presence, ensuring that:
In effect, the YubiKey becomes the final human-controlled point protecting critical enterprise actions. This creates strong guarantees for regulatory compliance, risk management, financial accountability and business continuity. And most importantly, it provides non-repudiation—the clear proof that a specific, verified human authorized the action.
The next wave of enterprise productivity will be driven by AI agents capable of acting and not just advising. They will write code, execute transactions, approve workflows and orchestrate decisions across complex systems. The real question facing leaders will no longer be “Can we automate this?” but “How do we govern automation responsibly?”
By combining IBM’s AI orchestration, Auth0’s identity flows, and Yubico’s hardware-backed security key, organizations can enable AI-powered automation while ensuring that the right human remains in control and authorizes critical decisions. The result is a new foundation for the autonomous enterprise—AI operating at machine speed, secured by human trust.
If you are attending RSAC, don’t miss our session in Person or On Demand on Tuesday, 24 March 2026 at 5:00pm in the North Expo Briefing Center where Yubico and IBM will explore how to build trusted identity, achieve cyber resilience and ensure business continuity with an efficient, secure passwordless strategy in the modern cyber age of AI-powered threats.