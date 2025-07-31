Secure frictionless access for human and non-human identities with IBM Verify for government

31 July 2025
IBM Verify for Government has officially achieved FedRAMP Authorization—a major milestone that reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, scalable and user-friendly identity solutions for federal agencies.
Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) sets a high bar for cloud security. With this authorization, IBM Verify for Government meets stringent, standardized security controls—giving agencies confidence in the safety and reliability of their identity and access management (IAM) systems.
IBM has over 30 years of experience providing secure, frictionless access while providing complete identity access management for some of the world's largest organizations and most critical infrastructure, IBM has established itself as a leader in securing human and non-human identities and provides vendor-agnostic tools solve today’s biggest identity challenges.