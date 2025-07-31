Secure frictionless access for human and non-human identities with IBM Verify for government

31 July 2025

Bob Slocum

IBM Verify for Government has officially achieved FedRAMP Authorization—a major milestone that reinforces our commitment to delivering secure, scalable and user-friendly identity solutions for federal agencies.

Why FedRAMP matters

Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) sets a high bar for cloud security. With this authorization, IBM Verify for Government meets stringent, standardized security controls—giving agencies confidence in the safety and reliability of their identity and access management (IAM) systems.

4 benefits of IBM Verify for government

  1. Standardized security controls: FedRAMP authorization mandates a rigorous set of security controls, ensuring a higher level of security for cloud services used by federal agencies.
  2. Secure, frictionless access: Empower citizens, employees, and contractors with passwordless access via passkey-based authentication that’s resistant to phishing and protects privacy. Say goodbye to passwords and hello to increased sign-ups and logins.
  3. Scalable IAM architecture: Whether you're modernizing legacy systems or expanding digital services, IBM Verify offers a flexible framework that grows with your agency’s needs.
  4. Trusted expertise: With over 30 years of experience in IAM, IBM is a proven partner in securing both human and non-human identities for some of the world’s largest organizations and most critical infrastructure.

3 key use cases

  1. Modernize physical identity with digital credentials: Transform physical IDs into secure digital credentials. IBM Verify enables agencies to verify government-issued documents—like passports—without requiring users to recreate accounts or remember passwords.
  2. Create a trusted experience with privacy and consent: Build trust with citizens by giving them control over their data and how it is used. IBM’s tools help agencies comply with privacy laws, automate consent rules, and offer self-service options for managing data sharing preferences.
  3. Solve hybrid access challenges with identity fabric: Break down identity silos and unify access across systems. IBM Verify integrates with existing IAM tools to create a cohesive identity fabric that enhances security and user experiences.

Providing secure, frictionless access

