Secure and automate hybrid IT workloads with IBM’s new DataPower Gateway X4 appliance

Protecting client assets is a core focus at IBM. DataPower Gateway X4 appliances deliver robust application security and integration services with the ease of use and a low total cost of ownership that are hallmarks of DataPower physical appliances.

The gateway supports a unified security framework for on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Deployed at the network edge and in the DMZ, it helps block unauthorized access, mitigate denial-of-service attacks, and optimize traffic routing. When combined with DataPower Virtual Edition, organizations can extend the same level of protection to cloud deployments, ensuring consistent application security across all environments. The gateway secures traditional web services to modern workloads, including API-based applications, event-driven and streaming services using Kafka™, gRPC and GraphQL™ services.

IBM is a recognized leader in both quantum computing and IT security. IBM researchers developed cryptographic schemes that have been adopted by NIST as standards for strengthening public-key cryptography. DataPower Gateway X4 appliance includes post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities that can be configured for both inbound and outbound connections using TLS server and client profiles. Hybrid cryptographic algorithms are also provided, combining quantum-safe and classical methods to balance security strength with performance. With IBM DataPower, organizations can confidently protect, govern and optimize service delivery while reducing development effort and mitigating business risk.