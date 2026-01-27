Secure and automate hybrid IT workloads with IBM’s new DataPower Gateway X4 appliance

Building on the proven lineage of IBM security gateways, the DataPower® X4 appliance delivers capabilities with significant improvements in performance, security and usability.
IBM has introduced the next generation of physical appliance, the DataPower Gateway X4, a high-performance drop-in enterprise security gateway designed to secure, integrate and automate modern and hybrid workloads—with built-in quantum-safe cryptography to protect long-lived data against future threats.
The X4 appliance provides a single, powerful gateway to protect, control, optimize and connect applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.
Enterprise IT environments continue to grow in complexity, spanning multiple clouds, data centers and architectural styles. At the same time, cyber threats are expanding in scale and sophistication, including emerging risks to today’s encryption methods from future quantum computing advances.
To innovate quickly and safely, organizations must securely expose mission-critical services while maintaining visibility, governance and control. Secure, scalable integration is essential not only for delivering new digital experiences, but also for enabling automation that improves operational efficiency.
Without a modern approach to application security, organizations risk slowing innovation, increasing operational costs and exposing critical assets to an intensifying threat landscape.
Protecting client assets is a core focus at IBM. DataPower Gateway X4 appliances deliver robust application security and integration services with the ease of use and a low total cost of ownership that are hallmarks of DataPower physical appliances.
The gateway supports a unified security framework for on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Deployed at the network edge and in the DMZ, it helps block unauthorized access, mitigate denial-of-service attacks, and optimize traffic routing. When combined with DataPower Virtual Edition, organizations can extend the same level of protection to cloud deployments, ensuring consistent application security across all environments. The gateway secures traditional web services to modern workloads, including API-based applications, event-driven and streaming services using Kafka™, gRPC and GraphQL™ services.
IBM is a recognized leader in both quantum computing and IT security. IBM researchers developed cryptographic schemes that have been adopted by NIST as standards for strengthening public-key cryptography. DataPower Gateway X4 appliance includes post-quantum cryptography (PQC) capabilities that can be configured for both inbound and outbound connections using TLS server and client profiles. Hybrid cryptographic algorithms are also provided, combining quantum-safe and classical methods to balance security strength with performance. With IBM DataPower, organizations can confidently protect, govern and optimize service delivery while reducing development effort and mitigating business risk.
DataPower Gateway X4 is a rapidly deployable, plug-and-play physical appliance designed for enterprise architects, security teams and platform engineers, delivering:
DataPower Gateway X4 appliance will be generally available on 26 March 2026. DataPower v11.0 will also be generally available on that date for deployment under the DataPower Virtual Edition entitlement.
Statements regarding IBM’s future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice and represent goals and objectives only.