Decision-ready engineering workflows with IBM Rhapsody Systems Engineering 1.8

Modern engineering teams are building more connected, software-defined and configurable systems across distributed disciplines. Yet, the work of systems, software, hardware, mechanical, electrical, safety and compliance teams is often not orchestrated through a unified workflow, relying instead on fragmented, disconnected or manual steps. This lack of collaboration and coordination creates real risk.

Connected engineering workflows help ensure that systems architecture and design intent carry through from upstream systems engineering into downstream domains. By working from a shared model-based foundation that unifies the modeling process, requirements, architecture, behavior, variability and collaboration across the engineering lifecycle, teams can design large and complex programs while keeping decisions and compliance evidence traceable, reusable and easier to validate as programs evolve.

Generally available beginning 9 July 2026, IBM Rhapsody Systems Engineering (SE) 1.8 brings advancements that help teams adopt SysML v2 systems engineering in a cloud-native, web-based environment, with focus on these critical priorities that determine whether mission-critical MBSE can scale with success: including how teams analyze models, connect toolchains, gather and govern evidence and operate across large programs and environments.