AI agents are no longer just virtual assistants responding to simple prompts—they are becoming autonomous collaborators that execute complex workflows across systems, tools, and processes. But while many organizations have explored pilots, few have succeeded in scaling agents across the enterprise. The obstacles are familiar: fragmented infrastructure, governance gaps, security concerns and lengthy procurement cycles.

That’s why the announcement at the AWS Summit New York is so pivotal: IBM’s watsonx Orchestrate is now available in the AWS Marketplace’s new “AI Agents & Tools” category. This strategic move doesn’t just simplify deployment—it clears the runway for enterprises to scale AI automation across lines of business with the trust and infrastructure they expect.

Below are 5 core reasons why this matters—and why enterprises should act now.