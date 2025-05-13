13 May 2025
We are excited to announce the release of IBM Engineering Rhapsody in version 10.0.2—formerly known as IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody—designed to help tackle the complexities of modern model-based engineering (MBE) and serve organizations for design, analysis and validation of complex systems and software.
As systems become increasingly interconnected and sophisticated, engineers face intensifying pressures to deliver higher quality at greater speed. In response to these challenges, we are introducing Rhapsody v10.0.2, which has a potential to address these struggles, with a range of innovative features and enhancements that streamline collaboration, improve productivity and ensure powerful integration options across the entire development lifecycle. From UX modernization to advanced testing and improved performance, this latest release can enable engineers with new possibilities to drive breakthroughs.
With focus on delivering improved modeling efficiency, an intuitive, modernized interface for better user experience is introduced in Rhapsody v10.0.2.
As part of the modernization initiatives, full editing capabilities are now available in floating windows. This enhancement allows for seamless in-place model modifications, improving productivity and flexibility. The editing toolbar is integrated into the floating window, offering a richer experience in formatting and aligning model elements. The drawing toolbar icons are aligned to the left, in line with modern UI/UX trends, providing users with more space to draw and model effectively with grid layout is enabled by default, enabling better alignment and a smoother drawing experience.
Real-time model status updates are available, aiming to enhance situational awareness. On-demand model notifications are now accessible in the progress bar and log window, keeping users informed in real time.
The Welcome Page has been redesigned to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, faster onboarding and navigation.
With Rhapsody v10.0.2, users can define and manage dependencies of engineering data using Digital Thread Continuity, ensuring traceability and data consistency across the entire development lifecycle his enhancement ensures model consistency and maintains a single source of truth across engineering disciplines Cross-domain linking can help improve collaboration and traceability in 2 use cases:
Linking capabilities are simplified, aiming to reduce manual workload and improve usability, by enabling users to drag and drop elements from a web-based Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) application directly into the Rhapsody browser tree. This feature is extended to the embedded web browser within Rhapsody for better navigation and intuitive linking. Users can also establish smart links with global configuration awareness without manually traversing remote artifacts and thus save time by instantly creating links between requirements, work items, tst cases, and bills of materials (BOMs) using OSLC support.
Project management and user control in Rhapsody or ReqXChanger is also enhanced through:
As part of enhancements aiming to provide smooth connectivity, interoperability and integration, a new API support is introduced: Product Line Engineering (PLE) Integration Support. To improve user awareness, an icon overlay on the root application notifies users when a PLE project is connected to the associated BOM (bill of material).
Test Reutilization is a newly-introduced feature in IBM Engineering Rhapsody v10.0.2, which is designed to maximize efficiency and consistency in model validation and verification. By allowing users to reuse test cases, test scripts and validation scenarios across multiple projects or product versions, this feature significantly reduces redundancy and enhances test quality. Some of the key expected benefits include:
Additional enhancements in testing encompass:
We are excited to introduce 5 Industry Package Add-ons, a new extension that enhances engineering modeling capabilities by integrating advanced features tailored for specific needs in 5 industries: automotive, aerospace and defense, transportation, electronics and medical
These industry add-ons include:
Framework for embedded C/C++ and extended support for modern C++ standards (11, 14, 17, 20), enabling scalable, real-time code generation and simulation on target platforms.
Licensing note: Access to industry add-ons is subject to the licensed use of either the Rhapsody Designer or Rhapsody Developer editions. These editions require mandatory prerequisites for the installation, activation, and operation of any industry add-on and must be purchased separately in accordance with applicable licensing terms.
IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody: AUTOSAR Extension: This has been renamed to IBM Engineering Rhapsody Automotive Add-on. For more information, see Software Announcement AD21-0683, dated 14 December 2021.
