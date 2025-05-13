With focus on delivering improved modeling efficiency, an intuitive, modernized interface for better user experience is introduced in Rhapsody v10.0.2.

As part of the modernization initiatives, full editing capabilities are now available in floating windows. This enhancement allows for seamless in-place model modifications, improving productivity and flexibility. The editing toolbar is integrated into the floating window, offering a richer experience in formatting and aligning model elements. The drawing toolbar icons are aligned to the left, in line with modern UI/UX trends, providing users with more space to draw and model effectively with grid layout is enabled by default, enabling better alignment and a smoother drawing experience.

Real-time model status updates are available, aiming to enhance situational awareness. On-demand model notifications are now accessible in the progress bar and log window, keeping users informed in real time.

The Welcome Page has been redesigned to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, faster onboarding and navigation.