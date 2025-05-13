Revolutionizing engineering efficiency with IBM Engineering Rhapsody v10.0.2

13 May 2025

Santharam Suneel

We are excited to announce the release of IBM Engineering Rhapsody in version 10.0.2—formerly known as IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody—designed to help tackle the complexities of modern model-based engineering (MBE) and serve organizations for design, analysis and validation of complex systems and software.

As systems become increasingly interconnected and sophisticated, engineers face intensifying pressures to deliver higher quality at greater speed. In response to these challenges, we are introducing Rhapsody v10.0.2, which has a potential to address these struggles, with a range of innovative features and enhancements that streamline collaboration, improve productivity and ensure powerful integration options across the entire development lifecycle. From UX modernization to advanced testing and improved performance, this latest release can enable engineers with new possibilities to drive breakthroughs.

User experience for enhanced productivity

With focus on delivering improved modeling efficiency, an intuitive, modernized interface for better user experience is introduced in Rhapsody v10.0.2.

As part of the modernization initiatives, full editing capabilities are now available in floating windows. This enhancement allows for seamless in-place model modifications, improving productivity and flexibility. The editing toolbar is integrated into the floating window, offering a richer experience in formatting and aligning model elements. The drawing toolbar icons are aligned to the left, in line with modern UI/UX trends, providing users with more space to draw and model effectively with grid layout is enabled by default, enabling better alignment and a smoother drawing experience.

Real-time model status updates are available, aiming to enhance situational awareness. On-demand model notifications are now accessible in the progress bar and log window, keeping users informed in real time. 

The Welcome Page has been redesigned to provide a more intuitive and user-friendly experience, faster onboarding and navigation.

Extending the Digital Thread continuity

With Rhapsody v10.0.2, users can define and manage dependencies of engineering data using Digital Thread Continuity, ensuring traceability and data consistency across the entire development lifecycle his enhancement ensures model consistency and maintains a single source of truth across engineering disciplines Cross-domain linking can help improve collaboration and traceability in 2 use cases:

  1. Rhapsody and third-party tools: Creation of Open Services for Lifecycle Collaboration (OSLC) links between architecture elements provides users with options to establish allocates, tracks, realize links, and add OSLC links directly from the Feature dialog. Linked elements are visible in a table, or web view.
  2. Across Rhapsody servers: Linking allows for increased upstream traceability and enhanced end-to-end consistency across multiple teams and disciplines.  

Linking capabilities are simplified, aiming to reduce manual workload and improve usability, by enabling users to drag and drop elements from a web-based Engineering Lifecycle Management (ELM) application directly into the Rhapsody browser tree. This feature is extended to the embedded web browser within Rhapsody for better navigation and intuitive linking. Users can also establish smart links with global configuration awareness without manually traversing remote artifacts and thus save time by instantly creating links between requirements, work items, tst cases, and bills of materials (BOMs) using OSLC support.

Project management and user control in Rhapsody or ReqXChanger is also enhanced through:

  1. Improved data integrity: A new option to automatically save the Rhapsody project at the end of Migration/Synchronization, ensuring no changes are lost. 
  2. Flexible logging control: Offering options to choose whether to log in the Rhapsody console, reducing clutter and improving workflow efficiency.  

As part of enhancements aiming to provide smooth connectivity, interoperability and integration, a new API support is introduced: Product Line Engineering (PLE) Integration Support. To improve user awareness, an icon overlay on the root application notifies users when a PLE project is connected to the associated BOM (bill of material).

Test Reutilization 

Test Reutilization is a newly-introduced feature in IBM Engineering Rhapsody v10.0.2, which is designed to maximize efficiency and consistency in model validation and verification. By allowing users to reuse test cases, test scripts and validation scenarios across multiple projects or product versions, this feature significantly reduces redundancy and enhances test quality. Some of the key expected benefits include:

  1. Increased efficiency and time savings: Eliminates the need to create new test cases from scratch; and accelerates the verification process by leveraging existing test assets.
  2. Consistency and standardization: Ensures uniform test coverage across multiple projects from different engineering domains; and maintains quality standards by reusing validated test cases.
  3. Cost Reduction: Lowers testing costs by optimizing resource utilization; and minimizes duplication, reducing overall testing overhead.
  4. Scalability and flexibility: Enables adaptation to new projects by modifying existing test cases instead of building new ones; and supports modular testing, simplifying scalability for test initiatives.
  5. Enhanced Client Value: Optimizes testing by leveraging existing test cases; enhances product quality by ensuring consistent and repeatable test coverage; and Accelerates time-to-market by minimizing redundant test development.

Additional enhancements in testing encompass:

  • Support for "static inheritance": Improve testability of class hierarchies.
  • Enhanced template instance testing: Strengthen coverage for complex models.
  • Merge test execution results: Get consolidated insights across multiple test runs.
  • Improved model coverage reporting: Detailed coverage status for composite model elements. 

The Industry Package Add-ons

We are excited to introduce 5 Industry Package Add-ons, a new extension that enhances engineering modeling capabilities by integrating advanced features tailored for specific needs in 5 industries: automotive, aerospace and defense, transportation, electronics and medical

These industry add-ons include:

  • Model-to-model transformations: Enables efficient transformation of SysML to UML using customizable rules, with extensibility to Unified Architecture Framework (UAF), Automotive Open System Architecture (AUTOSAR), and other domain-specific languages.
  • Certification-focused workflows: Support for domain-specific modeling patterns and structures aligned with safety and regulatory standards.
  • Common component libraries: Streamline development with reusable building blocks for modeling, simulation, and validation.
  • PowerPack tools: Automate diagram editing, content generation, and reporting for enhanced productivity.
  • Embedded systems support: Includes the embedded UML Real-time eXectution Framework (RXF).

Framework for embedded C/C++ and extended support for modern C++ standards (11, 14, 17, 20), enabling scalable, real-time code generation and simulation on target platforms.

Licensing note: Access to industry add-ons is subject to the licensed use of either the Rhapsody Designer or Rhapsody Developer editions. These editions require mandatory prerequisites for the installation, activation, and operation of any industry add-on and must be purchased separately in accordance with applicable licensing terms.

IBM Engineering Systems Design Rhapsody: AUTOSAR Extension: This has been renamed to IBM Engineering Rhapsody Automotive Add-on. For more information, see Software Announcement AD21-0683, dated 14 December 2021.

Begin your journey today

Join our 20 May 2025 webinar to learn more

Start a free trial or book a live demo

