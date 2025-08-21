What’s new: IBM watsonx Orchestrate has introduced new Agent Observability and Governance capabilities designed to streamline AI agent management and enhance performance.
Managing multi-agent systems and maintaining system visibility is now easier with Orchestrate’s new agent governance features.
Traditional monitoring tools often fall short when it comes to tracking AI agents. These agents not only require monitoring but also necessitate a feedback loop to learn and improve continually. The distributed nature of modern AI systems further complicates matters, making distributed tracing essential. This is where watsonx Orchestrate’s Agent Observability features come in, leveraging standards like OpenTelemetry and Traceloop to provide comprehensive, real-time insights into agent interactions and AI Agents health.
In addition, to ensure the quality and effectiveness of AI agents, Orchestrate’s Governance capabilities offer evaluation metrics such as journey completion rates, tool calling accuracy, answer correctness, and instruction adherence. These metrics help create a governed catalog of AI agents, ensuring only high-quality, enterprise-ready agents are deployed.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate provides governance benefits across the entire agent lifecycle from build to production.
Agent Observability works by capturing and visualizing telemetry data from agents, providing real-time insights. It integrates seamlessly with existing tools and follows industry standards, ensuring compatibility and ease of use.
Governance, on the other hand, operates through a multi-step process. During pre-deployment, agents undergo evaluation via the ADK or Agent Builder, with explicit user-defined questions or file uploads. The system then computes and displays a wide range of metrics, including journey completion, tool call accuracy, and answer relevance.
Once satisfied with the agent's performance, it can be moved to the production stage, where ongoing monitoring and automated policy enforcement maintain optimal performance.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate's new Agent Observability and Governance capabilities represent a monumental leap forward in managing complex multi-agent systems. By enhancing visibility, improving agent quality, and ensuring robust governance, watsonx Orchestrate can help to revolutionize how businesses leverage AI agents, ultimately driving greater efficiency and value at scale.