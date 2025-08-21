Managing multi-agent systems and maintaining system visibility is now easier with Orchestrate’s new agent governance features.

Traditional monitoring tools often fall short when it comes to tracking AI agents. These agents not only require monitoring but also necessitate a feedback loop to learn and improve continually. The distributed nature of modern AI systems further complicates matters, making distributed tracing essential. This is where watsonx Orchestrate’s Agent Observability features come in, leveraging standards like OpenTelemetry and Traceloop to provide comprehensive, real-time insights into agent interactions and AI Agents health.

In addition, to ensure the quality and effectiveness of AI agents, Orchestrate’s Governance capabilities offer evaluation metrics such as journey completion rates, tool calling accuracy, answer correctness, and instruction adherence. These metrics help create a governed catalog of AI agents, ensuring only high-quality, enterprise-ready agents are deployed.