Retiring HPCaaS From Rescale on IBM Cloud

End of Marketing Date: July 1, 2020

As of July 1, 2020, new HPCaaS from Rescale instances cannot be provisioned. However, existing instances would continue to be supported.

End of Support Date: August 1, 2020

For a period of 30 days after the End of Marketing Date , through August 1, 2020, all existing HPCaaS from Rescale environments will continue to be accessible via the IBM Cloud dashboard. All existing HPCaaS from Rescale environments will also continue to be supported by IBM Cloud.

