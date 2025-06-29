Resolve incidents faster with IBM Instana Intelligent Incident Investigation powered by agentic AI

Announcing IBM Instana’s latest AI feature, Intelligent Incident Investigation powered by agentic AI, now available in Preview. Instana already uses causal AI to identify the probable root cause of an incident. But now, with a single click, users can launch a full agentic AI investigation into the incident and Instana will immediately build a hypothesis to identify details of the problem, where it occurred and its impact, delivering complete knowledge of the incident in seconds.

With downtime costs exceeding USD 300,000 per hour for mid-size and large enterprises according to ITIC, seconds matter. Combined with the dynamic, distributed environments that many companies operate, including the use of microservices, containerization, cloud-native patterns, and hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, IT systems are now incredibly large and complex. In addition, these environments generate a huge amount of operational data making it hard to identify signals from the noise.

Full-stack end-to-end observability tools, like IBM Instana, include automation and AI capabilities that accelerate the identification, tracing, and resolution of issues and help reduce MTTR. But it still takes time and expertise to follow the thread of an issue to research and troubleshoot across your applications and infrastructure.