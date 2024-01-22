Now taking reservations: IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC

Consider this: Your favorite out-of-town friends come to visit your city for the weekend, and you want to treat them to dinner at a popular restaurant. You don’t want to wait two hours for a table, so you naturally decide to make a reservation ahead of time. In addition to eliminating wait time, the reservation provides a great table location, enough seating for your party and a stress-free dining experience.

IBM Cloud Reservations on IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC are much like the scenario above. You can reserve virtual servers in a specific IBM Cloud Availability Zone and IBM Cloud Data Center. Your reserved capacity is not only guaranteed, it also delivers up to 60% savings compared with on-demand IBM Cloud billing cycles. You can claim that capacity whenever you need it for critical production times.

Unlike standard monthly IBM Cloud Virtual Servers for VPC, with IBM Cloud Reservations you choose from a one-year or three-year term. Either term is billed monthly with no upfront payment necessary. The vCPU, RAM, instance storage and GPUs are included in your reservation for the duration of your term. Additional components, including network bandwidth, additional storage services, OS and third-party software, are charged. By reserving your virtual server in advance, you’re saving both time and money.

Key features include the following: