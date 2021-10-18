Announcing the Release of the Latest Cloud Professional Developer Certification v5

As cloud technologies evolve, you can count on the IBM Center for Cloud Training to help you stay up to date. IBM Cloud Professional Developer curriculum certification v5 incorporates the latest technologies and best practices into an interactive curriculum, designed to prepare your clients to create, deploy and manage applications and their related data in the cloud. Updates include the expansion of the number of hands-on labs, featuring six new databases. Those familiar with v4 will also note updates to product names and services.

This program is designed to validate on-the-job skills and capabilities. Participants will perform role-related tasks and activities, validating their expertise at a specified level of competence.

The updated v5 learning path will be released on November 1, 2021, and the v5 certification exam is coming soon:

Updated: IBM Cloud Professional Developer Learning Path

Coming soon: IBM Cloud Professional Developer Certification Exam

IBM Cloud certifications give today’s technologists the opportunity to strengthen their knowledge and skills while earning valuable industry-standard credentials.

To expand your cloud expertise, advance your career and boost your qualifications in the marketplace, visit the IBM Center for Cloud Training.