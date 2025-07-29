Redefining business intelligence with IBM watsonx BI

29 July 2025
Now generally available, watsonx BI is a business insights agent that helps unlock the value of your data and transforms it into clear, actionable insights to drive smart, fast decisions. It plugs into the tools you already use to deliver intelligent answers tailored to your business needs.
Watsonx BI is more than a business intelligence tool. It’s a conversational insight agent that understands your business and delivers instant, actionable insights. Just ask a question and it analyzes all your data to reveal what’s happening, why it matters, emerging trends and future possibilities. Every response is transparent, showing data sources, filters, columns, and the underlying query logic—making insights explainable and trustworthy.
Despite the vast amounts of data available to organizations, many business teams still struggle to derive actionable insights quickly. Users continue to experience friction across workflows: too many dashboards, too hard to manage and too slow to deliver real value. What happens all too often is that dashboards become overcrowded with metrics, making them difficult to consume for the average business user. As a result, efforts are spent wrangling data instead of acting on insights.
Watsonx BI integrates the power of generative AI with a governed semantic model to deliver consistent, enterprise-grade insights. By capturing business logic in a centralized semantic layer, it enables organizations to define metrics that align with their unique standards and definitions. This ensures every insight is grounded in your business’s definitions—not generic AI assumptions—fostering trust, accuracy and alignment across teams.
Watsonx BI boosts the productivity of data and analytics teams by streamlining the entire insight generation process.
With built-in connectors to diverse data sources, it intelligently interprets metadata to uncover relationships, classify data types and enrich datasets with business context. AI-driven automation accelerates every stage, from enrichment to metric creation, reducing manual effort and enabling faster, more reliable insights.
Data stewards play a key role in defining business logic and metrics through a governed modelling process. They can manually create metrics or refine AI-suggested ones based on data patterns, ensuring both accuracy and control.
Watsonx BI supports a curated selection of large language models, including IBM’s own and those from other leading providers. This gives organizations the flexibility to align AI choices with compliance and governance needs.
Watsonx BI integrates effortlessly with your existing infrastructure, connecting to your data lakehouse, automation workflows and reporting tools. It delivers contextual insights directly within the platforms your teams already use, lowering adoption barriers and helping to enhance ROI on your data and tech investments.
Designed for interoperability, watsonx BI supports open, headless and embedded integration models. It can consume metrics from third-party semantic layers and publish its own metrics for reuse across external data applications. With robust APIs, watsonx BI can also be embedded into third-party apps, enabling seamless integration, faster deployment and consistent access to trusted insights across your ecosystem.
IBM watsonx BI marks a new era in data-driven decision-making. It gives business users a simple, intuitive way to get answers—without the noise of complex analytics or dashboards. With gen AI-driven insights grounded in your business logic and governed metrics, watsonx BI enables fast, smart decision-making across all business units.
Empower your teams to stop searching for data and start acting on it. Explore how IBM watsonx BI can transform your data into actionable insights. Discover its powerful features and capabilities, and start using it today to drive smart, impactful decisions.