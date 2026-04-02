Ransomware is already in your object storage—prove what’s clean and recover with confidence

Modern ransomware attacks rarely rely on rapid, overt encryption. Instead, attackers move quietly. With a single compromised credential, they can gain write access to object storage and corrupt data incrementally over time. These slow, low‑volume changes often evade anomaly‑based detection and blend into normal activity.

By the time alerts are triggered, ransomware is already embedded in the data. Meanwhile, ransomware and extortion activity continues to accelerate, and breaches involving stolen credentials are taking longer to detect and contain.

The result is a common but dangerous gap: organizations often cannot confirm which data is clean until after an incident has escalated.