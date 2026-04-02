Ransomware is already in your object storage—prove what’s clean and recover with confidence

Elastio is introducing support for deep object inspection for IBM Cloud Object Storage. The solution brings needed deterministic ransomware detection and provable recovery directly to the data layer.
Object storage has become foundational to the modern enterprise. IBM Cloud Object Storage supports production workloads, AI training data, regulatory archives, and backups for mission-critical systems. It is durable, globally accessible and increasingly targeted by advancements in ransomware.
Modern ransomware attacks rarely rely on rapid, overt encryption. Instead, attackers move quietly. With a single compromised credential, they can gain write access to object storage and corrupt data incrementally over time. These slow, low‑volume changes often evade anomaly‑based detection and blend into normal activity.
By the time alerts are triggered, ransomware is already embedded in the data. Meanwhile, ransomware and extortion activity continues to accelerate, and breaches involving stolen credentials are taking longer to detect and contain.
The result is a common but dangerous gap: organizations often cannot confirm which data is clean until after an incident has escalated.
IBM Cloud Object Storage delivers enterprise‑grade durability, scalability, immutability, and access governance. These capabilities are essential—but they do not inspect object contents.
During a modern ransomware event, that distinction is critical. Security and recovery teams need a definitive answer to which data is clean, and where does recovery begin?
Deep object inspection closes the integrity gap by inspecting objects directly within IBM Cloud Object Storage. Available from Elastio as an integrated option from the IBM Cloud Catalog, the service scans data in place—without changes to storage architecture or workloads.
Powered by Elastio, the inspection engine analyzes file content, structure, and encryption behavior. It is trained on more than 2,300 ransomware families and 10,000 variants based on current threat intelligence at time of publication, with continuous updates to detect emerging and previously unseen ransomware patterns and threats. Each object receives a clear, deterministic verdict for known ransomware families—clean or compromised—delivering up to 99.995% precision without inference or guesswork.
Deep object inspection modernizes incident response by providing immediate clarity and trustworthy recovery. Every object is scanned, classified, and timestamped to verify clean data and precisely identify compromised assets, with findings shared directly to SIEM and SOC tools.
By pinpointing the last known clean state from historical versions, recovery starts from an auditable point in time rather than guesswork. When a threat is detected, teams instantly know what was impacted, when the attack began, and where safe recovery can occur—while isolation and clean-room workflows keep compromised data contained as restoration and forensics proceed.
Elastio is engineered to integrate seamlessly with new or existing IBM Cloud Object Storage solutions. Scanning is self-managed and takes place within the objects. This means:
Coverage spans production data, replicated data, and backup and archive workloads—extending ransomware protection directly into the data layer.
IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report finds the cost to an organization from an attack or breach continues to escalate. Public cloud storage breaches can carry some of the highest average incident costs, while ransomware dwell time continues to increase. Enterprises can no longer afford to validate data integrity only after systems fail. Ransomware attacks no longer rely on noisy, high‑velocity encryption. Today’s attackers infiltrate quietly.
The IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2026 found active ransomware and extortion groups surged 49% year over year, with attackers increasingly using automation and AI to scale operations. At the same time, breaches involving stolen credentials are taking longer than ever to detect and contain.
With a single compromised credential, an attacker can gain write access to object storage buckets and encrypt data slowly over days or weeks. These small, incremental changes evade anomaly‑based detection and blend into normal activity. By the time alerts trigger, ransomware is already embedded in the data.
With IBM Cloud Object Storage and Elastio, organizations gain a capability not previously available natively within IBM Cloud Object Storage.
A provable answer to the question that defines every ransomware incident—what data is clean, and where recovery begins.
Elastio for IBM Cloud Object Storage is available today, allowing teams to evaluate deterministic inspection and provable recovery in their own environments.
For a technical briefing, proof of concept, contact IBM–Elastio sales and technical specialists today.
Elastio delivers cyberstorage protection for cloud environments. Its platform inspects live data, replicated data, and backup data for zero-day ransomware, insider threats, and malware, and provides provable recovery across cloud and hybrid environments. Elastio serves enterprise and regulated-industry customers who require security controls that extend into the data layer.