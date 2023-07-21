Quickly access pipeline runs with new UI for IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery

To understand why we created the new interface, it’s necessary to dig into pipelines and triggers in Tekton.

A pipeline is made up of a collection of tasks that can be arranged in a specific order of execution to accomplish your continuous integration (CI) or continuous deployment (CD) flow. In Tekton, each task in a pipeline executes as a pod on your Kubernetes cluster just for the duration of the execution.

A Tekton trigger is a Tekton component that allows you to detect and extract information from events from a variety of sources. You can then instantiate and execute pipelines and tasks based on that information.

Triggers in IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery can take form in the following ways:

Manual triggers run when you click the Run pipeline button and select the trigger.

run when you click the Run pipeline button and select the trigger. Git repository triggers run when the specified Git event type occurs for the specified Git repo and branch.

run when the specified Git event type occurs for the specified Git repo and branch. Timed triggers can be set up to run a pipeline or task at a scheduled time.

can be set up to run a pipeline or task at a scheduled time. Generic webhook triggers run when a POST request that is configured with the secret setting goes to the generic webhook URL.

In the older version of the UI, the pipeline dashboard showed a simple list of every pipeline run (by default, in chronological order). It was difficult to parse the triggering event for the pipeline, and for organizations with multiple pipelines and triggers, it was almost impossible to quickly navigate the interface to find the pipeline run you were looking for:

The new interface provides the opposite approach. Pipeline runs are grouped by the triggering event, and multiple recent runs can be quickly accessed for each event using the recent runs chart. Pipelines can be quickly run from the interface, and there’s minimal need to scroll to find what you’re looking for. The information density is much higher, and it’s easy to check the status of your pipelines and triggers at a glance: