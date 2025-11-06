Artificial Intelligence IT automation

From prototype to production: Langflow and IBM watsonx Orchestrate simplify Agentic workflows

Introducing the fast lane to enterprise-ready AI agents with the integration of Langflow in watsonx Orchestrate. Build fast, deploy securely and scale confidently.

Three coworkers with backs turned, looking at one colleague's desktop screens

Open-source AI tools have empowered developers to prototype faster than ever—but most agents never make it to production. Teams build impressive demos, only to hit a wall when scaling securely, integrating workflows, and meeting enterprise requirements.

Empowering developers to prototype faster

Developers ask: “Where do I run this securely in production?” and “How do I go deeper with agentic workflows and LLMs?” The problem isn’t innovation—it’s deployment.

Today, there’s no seamless path from open-source prototyping to enterprise-grade systems that are reliable, compliant and scalable. With open-source adoption exploding, AI teams are blocked at the most critical step: turning ideas into production-ready solutions.

We close that gap, giving developers the infrastructure and workflows to take their projects from prototype to enterprise deployment without compromise.

Eliminate the development gap with Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate

This release can eliminate the gap between open-source prototyping and enterprise deployment:

  • Faster innovation cycles: Developers rapidly build in Langflow, then run these flows seamlessly in watsonx Orchestrate.
  • Enterprise-grade security and governance: IT gains full control with role-based access, audit trails and approvals.
  • Business impact at scale: Business teams can safely access and extend flows through chat or APIs, accelerating automation across HR, finance, legal and more.
  • One unified pipeline: From experimentation to production, teams stay aligned, compliant and fast-moving.

A major step forward in the AI agent lifecycle

This announcement is a major step forward in the AI agent lifecycle: seamless integration between Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate, bringing developers, IT and business teams onto one secure pipeline from sandbox to scale.

Langflow makes it easy for developers to visually build RAGs and agents, experiment locally and move quickly. Developers are already familiar with its ecosystem, making it a natural extension of their toolchain, while the integration unlocks more fine-tuning and debugging capabilities.

Whatever you build in Langflow becomes a tool within watsonx Orchestrate that is instantly available to utilize or combine with other enterprise skills. This creates a powerful layer of tool interoperability, allowing Langflow-built components to plug seamlessly into broader workflows and cross-domain automations.

When it’s time to scale, Orchestrate provides the enterprise-grade runtime to run Langflow-built agents securely—complete with SSO, RBAC, audit trails and orchestration. Business users gain a no-code interface that connects directly to systems like Workday, Salesforce and Slack, while IT retains centralized control over governance and compliance.

Together, Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate deliver not just technical efficiency but business agility—shortening time-to-value, reducing duplicated effort and ensuring AI innovation makes it to production, securely and at scale.

Get started with Langflow and IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Join our webinar on 3 December 2025

Suzanne Livingston

Vice President, Product Management

IBM watsonx Orchestrate