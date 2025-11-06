From prototype to production: Langflow and IBM watsonx Orchestrate simplify Agentic workflows

This announcement is a major step forward in the AI agent lifecycle: seamless integration between Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate, bringing developers, IT and business teams onto one secure pipeline from sandbox to scale.

Langflow makes it easy for developers to visually build RAGs and agents, experiment locally and move quickly. Developers are already familiar with its ecosystem, making it a natural extension of their toolchain, while the integration unlocks more fine-tuning and debugging capabilities.

Whatever you build in Langflow becomes a tool within watsonx Orchestrate that is instantly available to utilize or combine with other enterprise skills. This creates a powerful layer of tool interoperability, allowing Langflow-built components to plug seamlessly into broader workflows and cross-domain automations.

When it’s time to scale, Orchestrate provides the enterprise-grade runtime to run Langflow-built agents securely—complete with SSO, RBAC, audit trails and orchestration. Business users gain a no-code interface that connects directly to systems like Workday, Salesforce and Slack, while IT retains centralized control over governance and compliance.

Together, Langflow and watsonx Orchestrate deliver not just technical efficiency but business agility—shortening time-to-value, reducing duplicated effort and ensuring AI innovation makes it to production, securely and at scale.

Get started with Langflow and IBM watsonx Orchestrate

Join our webinar on 3 December 2025