IBM extends and enhances programs and incentives for new clients on VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud

12 May 2025
A summary of the 2 key updates and enhacements:
As enterprises look to embrace hybrid cloud and AI to deliver agility and drive change securely, recent changes in packaging and pricing for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) are making them reassess how they can most efficiently use VMware in the future in a less complex and more cost-effective way.
With many mission-critical workloads spread out across on-premises and cloud, this can present hurdles around where data lives, how it’s accessed and the necessary security and governance to ensure trust, particularly when using gen AI. For organizations looking to develop their workload placement strategies, especially for their critical virtualized mid- and back-office workloads, it’s important to find fit-for-purpose management options no matter where they are in their journeys to meet future opportunities and drive outcomes.
IBM Cloud offers VMware’s flagship product, VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), with a broad suite of deployment options, including fully IBM-managed or self-managed for both single and multitenant workload requirements.
Our fully IBM-managed VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS) is designed to migrate and modernize your VMware workloads to the cloud. IBM Cloud handles the configuration, capacity management, monitoring, patching, upgrades and security of the underlying VMware infrastructure so organizations can focus on running their businesses rather than investing heavily in resource, time and backend management.
Fully managed VCFaaS offering deployment options: 1) a single-tenant deployment for higher degrees of isolation and dedicated infrastructure; or 2) a multitenant, shared infrastructure deployment for competitive, entry-level pricing and on-demand consumption.
IBM Cloud also offers a client self-managed VCF with full hypervisor access, which mirrors the user experience of managing VMware workloads on-premises, including using existing skills, tools and processes while taking advantage of cloud economics.
Modernize your VMware workloads with a secure and flexible cloud that has yielded a 201% ROI3 over a 3-year period. The 2024 Total Economic Impact (TEI) study from Forrester Consulting, commissioned by IBM, shows that by migrating VMware workloads to IBM Cloud, a composite organization of interviewed customers could achieve nearly USD 6M in present value benefits over a 3-year period. With IBM Cloud, you have the ability to choose from hundreds of hardware profiles and manage your VMware environment by yourself, by IBM Cloud or by your system integrators. Customers like ActivTrades, Movius and Harry Rosen use IBM Cloud for their VMware workload migration and management journeys.
By using VCF, you can choose from a wide variety of pricing options, including on-demand (hourly), reserved (monthly) and 1-year and 3-year committed term usage. The VCFaaS multitenant solution offers one of the lowest entry price points for VMware infrastructure in the cloud starting at less than USD 2004 per month and scaling to match your business needs. New capabilities include disaster recovery and high availability on this ultra-flexible, fully IBM-managed platform.
