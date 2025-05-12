IBM extends and enhances programs and incentives for new clients on VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud

12 May 2025

A summary of the 2 key updates and enhacements:

As enterprises look to embrace hybrid cloud and AI to deliver agility and drive change securely, recent changes in packaging and pricing for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) are making them reassess how they can most efficiently use VMware in the future in a less complex and more cost-effective way.

With many mission-critical workloads spread out across on-premises and cloud, this can present hurdles around where data lives, how it’s accessed and the necessary security and governance to ensure trust, particularly when using gen AI. For organizations looking to develop their workload placement strategies, especially for their critical virtualized mid- and back-office workloads, it’s important to find fit-for-purpose management options no matter where they are in their journeys to meet future opportunities and drive outcomes. 

VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud

IBM Cloud offers VMware’s flagship product, VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), with a broad suite of deployment options, including fully IBM-managed or self-managed for both single and multitenant workload requirements.

Our fully IBM-managed VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS) is designed to migrate and modernize your VMware workloads to the cloud. IBM Cloud handles the configuration, capacity management, monitoring, patching, upgrades and security of the underlying VMware infrastructure so organizations can focus on running their businesses rather than investing heavily in resource, time and backend management.

Fully managed VCFaaS offering deployment options: 1) a single-tenant deployment for higher degrees of isolation and dedicated infrastructure; or 2) a multitenant, shared infrastructure deployment for competitive, entry-level pricing and on-demand consumption.

IBM Cloud also offers a client self-managed VCF with full hypervisor access, which mirrors the user experience of managing VMware workloads on-premises, including using existing skills, tools and processes while taking advantage of cloud economics.

Scalable, secured innovation with the potential for a 201% ROI over 3 years

Modernize your VMware workloads with a secure and flexible cloud that has yielded a 201% ROI3 over a 3-year period. The 2024 Total Economic Impact (TEI) study from Forrester Consulting, commissioned by IBM, shows that by migrating VMware workloads to IBM Cloud, a composite organization of interviewed customers could achieve nearly USD 6M in present value benefits over a 3-year period. With IBM Cloud, you have the ability to choose from hundreds of hardware profiles and manage your VMware environment by yourself, by IBM Cloud or by your system integrators. Customers like ActivTrades, Movius  and Harry Rosen use IBM Cloud for their VMware workload migration and management journeys.

Flexible billing for more convenient sourcing

By using VCF, you can choose from a wide variety of pricing options, including on-demand (hourly), reserved (monthly) and 1-year and 3-year committed term usage. The VCFaaS multitenant solution offers one of the lowest entry price points for VMware infrastructure in the cloud starting at less than USD 2004 per month and scaling to match your business needs. New capabilities include disaster recovery and high availability on this ultra-flexible, fully IBM-managed platform.

New client specials for VCF on IBM Cloud continuing till Dec 31, 2025

  • Migrate and save: Get up to 20% of Migration cloud credit based on value of VMware workloads moving to IBM Cloud.1
  • Try: Give VCF as a Service a try and receive $1000 credit3 towards your eligible expenses.
  • Bridge2Cloud: this program is designed to offer a flexible and low-friction path to customers who plan to migrate VMware workloads to IBM Cloud. This is inclusive of on-premises subscriptions and support during the migration period.

Transform and optimize your VMware workloads

Contact an IBM expert or IBM sales rep

Learn more about VMware solutions on IBM Cloud

Footnotes:

  1. Migration credits are only available for new clients to VMware Solutions on IBM Cloud. This migration credit offer is valid now until 31 December 2025. Credit amounts will be up to 20% of the client’s eligible expenditure amount. Migration credits are only available to for IBM Cloud Paygo, Subscription and Enterprise saving plan account types.
  2. IBM Cloud is offering a limited-time promotional credit of USD 1000 for new IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service clients. Experience the benefits of a fully managed VMware platform, combined with a highly available, scalable VMware solution, offered -as-a-service. IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service is offered via on-demand (hourly) and reserved (monthly) billing options. The credit has a duration of 45 days against your metered consumption of IBM Cloud for VCF as a Service, from the date of applying the code to the account. This offer is available to IBM Cloud customers and can be used for both single-tenant and multitenant consumption models of VCF as a Service.
  3. Starting Price: Reserved consumption for a single VM running 24x7 with 1 vCPU, 1 GB of RAM and 20 GB of vSAN storage, with an Efficiency Network Edge server, is priced at ~USD 127 per month. All prices are inclusive of VCF licenses, that are built into the IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service platform. The prices stated on this page are for the Dallas (US) region and are subject to change.
