IBM extends and enhances programs and incentives for new clients on VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud

As enterprises look to embrace hybrid cloud and AI to deliver agility and drive change securely, recent changes in packaging and pricing for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) are making them reassess how they can most efficiently use VMware in the future in a less complex and more cost-effective way.

With many mission-critical workloads spread out across on-premises and cloud, this can present hurdles around where data lives, how it’s accessed and the necessary security and governance to ensure trust, particularly when using gen AI. For organizations looking to develop their workload placement strategies, especially for their critical virtualized mid- and back-office workloads, it’s important to find fit-for-purpose management options no matter where they are in their journeys to meet future opportunities and drive outcomes.