Predictable storage, more time: IBM Cloud Object Storage's One-Rate extended

And now, we’re giving you more time to take advantage of it. The One-Rate promotion has been extended through 31 December 2025, so you can lock in low, predictable pricing for your active workloads.

During this promotion, customers can achieve up to 70% savings with all-inclusive pricing as low as $12/TB/month. Best of all, clients who sign up before the deadline will lock in this promotional rate for perpetual use.