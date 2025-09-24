Predictable storage, more time: IBM Cloud Object Storage's One-Rate extended

One price. Everything included. That’s the promise of the IBM Cloud Object Storage One-Rate plan, which includes storage, retrieval, API calls and even egress, all bundled in a single monthly rate, with no hidden fees or surprises.
And now, we’re giving you more time to take advantage of it. The One-Rate promotion has been extended through 31 December 2025, so you can lock in low, predictable pricing for your active workloads.
During this promotion, customers can achieve up to 70% savings with all-inclusive pricing as low as $12/TB/month. Best of all, clients who sign up before the deadline will lock in this promotional rate for perpetual use.
The simplicity and predictability of One-Rate make it a perfect fit for today’s most active workloads:
1. AI data lakehouse: AI projects demand constant access to training data, model artifacts and synthetic datasets. With One-Rate, you can:
2. Cloud-native applications: Apps built on microservices and containers often depend on object storage for logs, configs and user data. One-Rate supports:
3. Content store: From streaming platforms to digital archives, content-heavy systems need reliable, scalable storage. One-Rate ensures:
Lock in savings before 31 December 2025.