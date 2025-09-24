Cloud DevOps

Predictable storage, more time: IBM Cloud Object Storage's One-Rate extended

Digital illustration with 5 thumbtacks, one blue and the rest white, on a white calendar

Author

Quaid Nasir

Product Management - IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS)

IBM

One price. Everything included. That’s the promise of the IBM Cloud Object Storage One-Rate plan, which includes storage, retrieval, API calls and even egress, all bundled in a single monthly rate, with no hidden fees or surprises.

And now, we’re giving you more time to take advantage of it. The One-Rate promotion has been extended through 31 December 2025, so you can lock in low, predictable pricing for your active workloads.

During this promotion, customers can achieve up to 70% savings with all-inclusive pricing as low as $12/TB/month. Best of all, clients who sign up before the deadline will lock in this promotional rate for perpetual use.

Why choose One-Rate

  • No surprises: One flat, all-inclusive storage rate with no charges for retrieval, API calls or egress
  • Scales with you: Per-GB rate gets even better as your storage grows
  • Built for active use: Perfect for frequent, high-performance access so you can focus on your data, not the bills
  • Perpetual savings: Sign up before 31 December 2025, and lock in your promotional price for ongoing use
  • Enterprise-class durability and security: Powered by IBM Cloud Object Storage, trusted by leading enterprises worldwide

Where One-Rate delivers

The simplicity and predictability of One-Rate make it a perfect fit for today’s most active workloads:

1. AI data lakehouse: AI projects demand constant access to training data, model artifacts and synthetic datasets. With One-Rate, you can:

  • Store both structured and unstructured data at scale
  • Enable fast, affordable access for model training and inference
  • Avoid hidden costs during rapid experimentation cycles

2. Cloud-native applications: Apps built on microservices and containers often depend on object storage for logs, configs and user data. One-Rate supports:

  • High-throughput access patterns
  • Smooth integration with Kubernetes and OpenShift
  • Predictable costs for dynamic workloads

3. Content store: From streaming platforms to digital archives, content-heavy systems need reliable, scalable storage. One-Rate ensures:

  • Fast access to media assets
  • No penalties for frequent reads
  • Controlled costs for high-volume delivery

Lock in savings 

Lock in savings before 31 December 2025.

Explore the One-Rate Plan
Sign up today 