Supercharging your data experience: PostgreSQL 17 is now available on IBM Cloud

16 May 2025
PostgreSQL Version 17 is now available on IBM Cloud. The latest version of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL, the world's most advanced open-source relational database, continues its tradition of innovation, building upon its robust foundation.
PostgreSQL 17 introduces new features to enhance performance, scalability, security and developer productivity. Improvements to application performance include optimized memory management, faster query execution and accelerated bulk operations. It's a game-changer for unlocking serious performance gains, effortless scaling and boosted developer productivity
With IBM Cloud's robust ecosystem of extensions and plugins, PostgreSQL 17 enables clients to efficiently build and manage complex, high-performance applications while benefiting from continued improvements in handling data at any scale.
PostgreSQL 17 delivers significant performance improvements across various aspects of database operations. This release includes optimizations in query planning and execution, further advancements in parallel query processing, and targeted improvements for specific workload types, leading to faster query execution and reduced resource consumption.
PostgreSQL 17 continues to focus on developer experience with new and improved features. This release includes new built-in functions for common data manipulation tasks, refinements to existing SQL syntax for improved readability and expressiveness, and enhancements to the extension ecosystem, providing access to a broader range of specialized functionalities. For a complete list of new features, please refer to the manual.
In addition, customers can continue to access powerful IBM Cloud integrations, such as IBM Cloud Monitoring and IBM Log Analysis for observability, IBM Key Protect for IBM Cloud, and IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Crypto Services for encryption key management.
IBM continuously provides fully automated and automatic updates to the service, such as security patches and minor version upgrades. We'll also ensure that your deployments help you stay stable and secure and that your PostgreSQL database instance is enterprise-ready with all the integrated offerings.
The IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL database instance is deployed as a highly available configuration with asynchronous replication and a 99.99% uptime SLA.
Customers only need to connect to a single database endpoint, and IBM automatically manages the failover between the Availability Zones. In addition, IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL provides the ability to scale the PostgreSQL instance horizontally with Read Replicas in the region or cross-regionally. IBM Cloud Databases offers auto-scaling capabilities, hourly billing, and independent disk, RAM, and vCPU scaling. These features significantly increase the granularity of the database sizing for application workloads.
IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL customers can now add a standby cluster for a highly available Read-only replica. Please refer to the documentation for more information.
To meet strong customer demand for AI capabilities, IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL strategically incorporates Vector Data support through PGVector. Embedding vector search directly in PostgreSQL empowers clients to build cutting-edge AI applications with a less complex architecture, leading to considerably faster development and deployment. Complementing this, various supported extensions on IBM Cloud Databases for PostgreSQL further broaden the platform's applicability to a wide array of use cases.
If you are using PostgreSQL for the first time, reviewing the PostgreSQL 17 reference manual is a good idea. While supplies last, you can email for a free USD 250 credit equivalent consumable over 30 days for IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL.
