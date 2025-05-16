Supercharging your data experience: PostgreSQL 17 is now available on IBM Cloud

PostgreSQL Version 17 is now available on IBM Cloud. The latest version of IBM Cloud® Databases for PostgreSQL, the world's most advanced open-source relational database, continues its tradition of innovation, building upon its robust foundation.

PostgreSQL 17 introduces new features to enhance performance, scalability, security and developer productivity. Improvements to application performance include optimized memory management, faster query execution and accelerated bulk operations. It's a game-changer for unlocking serious performance gains, effortless scaling and boosted developer productivity

With IBM Cloud's robust ecosystem of extensions and plugins, PostgreSQL 17 enables clients to efficiently build and manage complex, high-performance applications while benefiting from continued improvements in handling data at any scale.