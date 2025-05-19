Optimize your VMware and OpenShift environments with IBM Turbonomic

19 May 2025
Turbonomic, the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), is excited to announce its latest integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.
Turbonomic is the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), a hierarchical, application-driven approach that continuously analyzes applications' resource needs and generates fully automatable actions to ensure applications always get what they need to perform. OpenShift is a trusted, comprehensive and consistent platform designed to scale with the needs of today’s virtualization workloads. OpenShift virtualization allows customers to run and manage their virtual machines in cloud-native paradigm via OpenShift’s Kubernetes foundation.
Turbonomic observability helps organizations get actionable insights into resource utilizations, performance and cost for virtual machines workloads for OpenShift Virtualization platform, while also allowing users to take suggested actions to maximize infrastructure resource utilization and enhance the applications performance.
Many enterprises face the following challenges when managing hybrid workloads:
Based on the real-time and historical applications demand, Turbonomic suggests best actions at the right time to ensure applications get exactly what they need to perform. It enables users with:
IBM Turbonomic offers a comprehensive solution to intelligently manage your applications, match resource supply to demand, and assure performance. With features like continuous compute placement, VM rightsizing, capacity management, and cross-cluster optimization, Turbonomic can transform your data center into a more efficient and productive environment. Discover how IBM Turbonomic can help you achieve better business outcomes and seamless transitions between hypervisors and clouds.
