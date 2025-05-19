Optimize your VMware and OpenShift environments with IBM Turbonomic

Turbonomic, the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), is excited to announce its latest integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

Turbonomic is the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), a hierarchical, application-driven approach that continuously analyzes applications' resource needs and generates fully automatable actions to ensure applications always get what they need to perform. OpenShift is a trusted, comprehensive and consistent platform designed to scale with the needs of today’s virtualization workloads. OpenShift virtualization allows customers to run and manage their virtual machines in cloud-native paradigm via OpenShift’s Kubernetes foundation.

Turbonomic observability helps organizations get actionable insights into resource utilizations, performance and cost for virtual machines workloads for OpenShift Virtualization platform, while also allowing users to take suggested actions to maximize infrastructure resource utilization and enhance the applications performance.