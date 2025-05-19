Optimize your VMware and OpenShift environments with IBM Turbonomic

19 May 2025

Author

Simer Singh

Product Manager - Turbonomic

Turbonomic, the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), is excited to announce its latest integration with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization.

Turbonomic is the premier solution for Application Resource Management (ARM), a hierarchical, application-driven approach that continuously analyzes applications' resource needs and generates fully automatable actions to ensure applications always get what they need to perform. OpenShift is a trusted, comprehensive and consistent platform designed to scale with the needs of today’s virtualization workloads. OpenShift virtualization allows customers to run and manage their virtual machines in cloud-native paradigm via OpenShift’s Kubernetes foundation.

Turbonomic observability helps organizations get actionable insights into resource utilizations, performance and cost for virtual machines workloads for OpenShift Virtualization platform, while also allowing users to take suggested actions to maximize infrastructure resource utilization and enhance the applications performance.

Addressing 3 key challenges:

Many enterprises face the following challenges when managing hybrid workloads:

  • Turbonomic supported containers workloads in OpenShift platform although it did NOT support virtual machines workloads.
  • Many customers who have virtual machines-based workloads would like to move to OpenShift for hosting both containers and virtual machine workloads and VMware customers who are looking for alternative platform to host their VMs can move their existing VMs estates to OpenShift.
  • With this new Turbonomic enhancement, we now support virtual machines workloads/applications as well. Only Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) supports both VMware and OpenShift platforms.

4 key benefits Turbonomic brings to the table

Based on the real-time and historical applications demand, Turbonomic suggests best actions at the right time to ensure applications get exactly what they need to perform. It enables users with:

  • Intelligent sizing: Provides actions to right size virtual machines as well as containers.
  • Bottlenecks prevention on nodes: Ensures continuous placement so that there are NO congestion at nodes.
  • Dynamic resource scaling: Scales out or in depending upon the resource needs to assure performance without overprovisioning.
  • Proactive planning: Generates plans based on the current and future usages to accurately predict future demands.

Use cases: 3 real-world applications 

  • VMware customers can move their existing VMs estate to OpenShift and Turbonomic can provide similar optimization and DRS like capabilities on OpenShift.
  • In the future, Turbonomic will allow customers to generate plans with intention to migrate their existing VMware estates to OpenShift platform, and users will seamlessly be able to migrate their VMs to OpenShift.
  • For customers who want to run VMs workloads on the OpenShift virtualization platform, Turbonomic can provide ARM capabilities and DRS- like functionalities for the OpenShift virtualization platform to effectively manage VMs workloads.

Optimize your VMware environment to ensure peak application performance while reducing costs

IBM Turbonomic offers a comprehensive solution to intelligently manage your applications, match resource supply to demand, and assure performance. With features like continuous compute placement, VM rightsizing, capacity management, and cross-cluster optimization, Turbonomic can transform your data center into a more efficient and productive environment. Discover how IBM Turbonomic can help you achieve better business outcomes and seamless transitions between hypervisors and clouds.

