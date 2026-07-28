Organizations continue to expand their use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support business critical applications and services. As these environments grow, teams are under increasing pressure to balance application performance, operational efficiency and cloud spending.

Today, IBM announces the general availability of IBM Turbonomic support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This release enables organizations to continuously optimize OCI workloads using demand-driven automation while maintaining application performance and cost. IBM has also certified Turbonomic to be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including on Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) or Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) on OCI, giving organizations the flexibility to run their optimization platform on the same cloud as the workloads it manages.

With this capability, Turbonomic can discover, analyze, and optimize OCI compute, storage, and Kubernetes environments alongside existing hybrid and multicloud environments. Organizations can also deploy Turbonomic on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) on OCI or Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE), allowing the platform itself to run on OCI.