Optimize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure workloads with demand-driven automation that helps assure application performance while identifying opportunities to reduce resource waste and cloud costs.
Organizations continue to expand their use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support business critical applications and services. As these environments grow, teams are under increasing pressure to balance application performance, operational efficiency and cloud spending.
Today, IBM announces the general availability of IBM Turbonomic support for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This release enables organizations to continuously optimize OCI workloads using demand-driven automation while maintaining application performance and cost. IBM has also certified Turbonomic to be deployed on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, including on Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) or Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) on OCI, giving organizations the flexibility to run their optimization platform on the same cloud as the workloads it manages.
With this capability, Turbonomic can discover, analyze, and optimize OCI compute, storage, and Kubernetes environments alongside existing hybrid and multicloud environments. Organizations can also deploy Turbonomic on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (OCP) on OCI or Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE), allowing the platform itself to run on OCI.
Many cloud optimization tools rely heavily on utilization metrics or static recommendations. Turbonomic takes a demand-driven approach by analyzing application demand together with resource utilization to generate optimization actions that balance performance requirements and resource efficiency.
For OCI environments, Turbonomic provides recommendations across compute and storage, including virtual machine rightsizing and volume optimization. It can also help identify idle or underused resources. By evaluating CPU, memory, and storage requirements in real time, Turbonomic helps teams uncover opportunities to improve efficiency while assuring application performance.
Turbonomic provides optimization insights and enables organizations to automate approved optimization actions. This helps teams move beyond static recommendations to continuously optimize OCI resources based on real-time application demand while assuring application performance.
Cloud teams often need to assess whether an optimization action could introduce performance risk or provide potential savings.
Turbonomic helps address this by showing the projected impact of actions before they are executed. Teams can review expected changes in utilization, potential cost savings, and potential performance implications.
This helps organizations move from reactive decisions to more informed, data-driven optimization.
Every organization has its own operational and performance requirements. Turbonomic supports this through configurable optimization policies that allow teams to tailor recommendations to their environment.
Organizations can align optimization actions with internal standards, apply consistent optimization policies across OCI deployments, and scale demand-driven optimization practices across hybrid and multicloud environments.
This flexibility helps ensure that optimization efforts remain aligned with business priorities.
With IBM Turbonomic for OCI, organizations can:
As OCI adoption continues to grow, organizations need better ways to manage performance and cost at scale.
Whether you want to reduce cloud waste, improve operational efficiency, or gain greater visibility into optimization opportunities, IBM Turbonomic helps organizations continuously optimize Oracle Cloud Infrastructure through demand-driven automation that assures application performance while controlling cloud costs.
Learn more about IBM Turbonomic
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