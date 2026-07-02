Optimize AI use case onboarding with IBM watsonx.governance

IBM is introducing Use Case Onboarding Optimization in watsonx.governance, a new capability designed to help organizations streamline AI use case intake and accelerate responsible AI adoption. By combining natural language interaction, semantic similarity analysis and automated governance workflows, the capability helps organizations reduce onboarding friction, improve submission quality, identify risks earlier and scale AI governance more efficiently.

As organizations deploy more generative AI, machine learning, and agentic AI systems, governance teams face growing volumes of AI use cases, reviews and documentation requirements. Many submissions lack clear alignment to strategic objectives, defined business outcomes, expected benefits or complete supporting information, creating delays in governance review and increasing operational overhead.

While businesses recognize AI’s potential, only 16% of AI initiatives have scaled enterprise-wide. At the same time, IBM Institute for Business Value research* estimates that a USD 20 billion enterprise loses approximately USD 140 million annually to AI irregularities, with half of those losses tied directly to governance gaps. Organizations also expect to manage nearly four times as many AI assets by 2030 as they do today.

To scale AI responsibly, organizations need a more efficient way to capture AI initiatives, apply governance context earlier and identify risks before development progresses too far.