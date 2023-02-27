OpenShift Version 4.12 Now Available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

With our fully managed OpenShift service, you can easily upgrade your clusters without the need for deep OpenShift knowledge. When you deploy new clusters, the default OpenShift version remains 4.10; you can also choose to immediately deploy OpenShift version 4.12 (link resides outside ibm.com). Learn more about deploying clusters here.
In addition to all the great OpenShift features provided in this release (link resides outside ibm.com), Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.12 also includes numerous component updates and enhancements. See the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.12 changelog for details.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud now supports OpenShift versions 4.8, 4.9, 4.10, 4.11 and 4.12. Clusters running versions 4.7 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 4.8 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 27 April 2023. It is important to note clusters that run deprecated or unsupported OpenShift versions may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities. Review the potential impacts and migrate or upgrade your clusters today.
For general questions, engage our team via Slack and join the discussion in the #general or #openshift channels on our public Slack (link resides outside ibm.com).